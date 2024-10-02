Charlotte Casiraghi Does a Royal Version of the “Going Out” Dress

Charlotte Casiraghi is giving the “going out” dress her Royal seal of approval. The equestrian, socialite, and member of the Royal House of Monaco brought some major sparkle to Paris last night as she attended the Opening Season Ballet Gala at the Palais Garnier.

Casiraghi stepped out to the starry event alongside the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rutherford, and Vanessa Paradis in a navy slip dress that exploded into a pool of sequins. The spaghetti strap piece featured a fitted silhouette and a strip of white fabric along its hemline.

The idea of a “going out” dress or top might cause one to think up images of extremely tight and skimpy pieces of clothing. Here, Casiraghi proved that the style can be rather demure and understated, but still pack enough of a punch to make a statement on a gala red carpet. She offset her dress’s extreme sparkle with ladylike Chanel pumps, a coral lip, and a tousled hairdo.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Casiraghi, the granddaughter of Princess Grace Kelly, tapped even further into the laid-back side of her wardrobe for Chanel’s spring 2025 runway show. Casiraghi wore a navy and white pinstripe set that looked like a pair of elevated pajamas. The socialite wore the same almond-toe shoes and hair and makeup look that she did later in the evening.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Casiraghi has never been one to overly complicate her fashion choices when it comes to public appearances. She’ll opt for simple Chanel skirt suits for Royal events and even dress things up with the occasional embroidered gown. More often than not, though, she prefers something like the Chanel number she pulled out in Cannes this year. On that occasion, she wore a bridal white shift dress complete with a teensy leg slit.

Casiraghi’s latest outfit is simple in its shape, but high-impact in its fabrication—the perfect bridge between age-old fashion classics and the “going out” phenomenon.