Daisy Edgar-Jones Adds a Quirky Touch to Lingerie Dressing

Daisy Edgar-Jones clearly liked what she saw from her front-row view of Gucci’s fall 2025 show in Milan last month. Yesterday in Texas, the actor stepped out on the red carpet wearing a head-to-toe look straight from the Italian brand’s most recent runway.

Edgar-Jones, attending the SXSW premiere of her new film On Swift Horses, opted for a slime green outfit that twisted and turned the traditional notion of naked dressing. She wore a sheer lingerie top that featured a plunging neckline and a thin belt detail placed across the waist. Edgar-Jones paired her lace shirt with a low-waisted pencil skirt designed in a pastel green fabric. Already, the green-on-green pairing was out of the box. The actor leaned even further into the oddball pairing with her accessory choices.

In a nod to Gucci’s heritage, Edgar-Jones wore a gold chain necklace that extended into a large horse-bit detail at the bottom. And because just a sheer top wasn’t enough, Edgar-Jones chose a pair of sheer pumps to accent her outfit. Her shoes’s black colorway added a welcomed contrast to the slime palette up top.

Travis P. Ball/SXSW Conference & Festivals/Getty Images

Edgar-Jones and her stylist Dani Michelle stayed true to how this specific look was shown on the runway in February but decided to do without the structured lilac handbag seen on the model.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Edgar-Jones is a true Gucci girl these days, wearing pieces like the Italian brand’s little sheer sets, black ballet flats, and monogram handbags with frequency, so it’s no wonder she opted to wear the Florentine house again. But last night’s outfit couldn’t have come at a more interesting time for the brand.

Just a few hours before Edgar-Jones hit the red carpet, Kering named Balenciaga designer Demna as the new Artistic Director of Gucci. The collection Edgar-Jones selected her look from was designed by an in-house team following the departure of Sabato de Sarno in February. The Georgian designer will present his final collection for Balenciaga in July and his first for Gucci a few months later in September. Perhaps Edgar-Jones will nab a front-row seat like she did this season?