Dakota Johnson wasn’t the only actress doing some boudoir-inspired dressing in Milan today. Daisy Edgar-Jones brought her own version of the exposed underwear trend to fashion week, wearing a lacy crop tank and matching boxers to Gucci’s spring 2025 runway show.

Like Johnson, Edgar-Jones opted for bridal white pieces. Her pieces were trimmed with eyelet lace and 3D daisy embroidery. Edgar-Jones then added a a waist-length cardigan that was designed in the same delicate fabric as her set. For a pop of autumnal color, the actress slung a brown Gucci shoulder bag over her shoulder. She nodded to the coquette trend with a pair of ballet slippers that, instead of bows, were affixed with Gucci’s signature horse-bit design at the toe. Edgar-Jones finished off her show look with a casual hair style, a pearl necklace and earrings, and black square glasses.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Appropriately, Edgar-Jones and Johnson were positioned as seat mates while Sabato de Sarno presented his latest collection for the Italian brand. Edgar-Jones’s lace outfit played right into the stylings of Johnson’s see-through wedding dress. Johnson paired her underwear-baring maxi with an oversize leather coat—perhaps in anticipation of the colder weather to come this fall. She topped everything off with black sling back shoes and put on some giant glasses to shield the paparazzi flashes once she took her seat.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edgar-Jones’s star has been on the rise over the past few months. Her personal style has risen with it. On the red carpet, the actress usually opts for high-glamour moments like dramatic wind-blown dresses and quirky details like hip cut-outs. For more casual outings, though, she has been receptive to fashion’s hottest trends like the resurgence of Boho chic style. Or, in the case of her latest outfit, pairing the exposed underwear fad with a perfectly coquette shoe.