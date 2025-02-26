Demi Moore Channels ’90s Celine Dion In a Backless Power Suit

Leave it to Demi Moore, a first-time nominee at the 2025 Oscars, to pay homage to one of the most famous looks to ever grace the Academy Awards red carpet. At last night’s Academy Awards Nominees Dinner, The Substance actor slipped into a backless power suit that brought back images of a similar number Celine Dion wore to the main ceremony in 1999.

Moore dressed up in a white Nina Ricci set from the label’s spring 2025 collection. The actor’s suit coat was fairly standard from the front but added more drama as she turned around. It featured elegant draping extending from the lapel that created a large exposed section. While baggy suits like this one are en vogue currently, Moore’s bore a striking resemblance to a John Galliano-era Dior look Dion wore to the 1999 Oscars.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Canadian chanteuse famously flouted the traditional miles-long Oscars gown in favor of a stark white tuxedo and matching fedora. But instead of wearing her jacket the standard way, she rotated it allowing its lapels to plunge all the way down her back. Dion paired her avant-garde tuxedo jacket with wide-leg pants—just as Moore did at last night’s dinner.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Surely, Moore and her stylist Brad Goreski have something big planned for Sunday’s Oscars where the star is nominated for Best Actress. Throughout the 2025 awards season, Moore has worn everything from elaborately beaded McQueen dresses to metallic Armani Privé and the gothic Bottega Veneta number she slipped into to win her first SAG award on Sunday.

But it would be quite the power move for Moore to break Oscars tradition in favor of a look similar to her latest. Even over two decades after Dion’s Galliano moment, it’s rare to see a leading lady pop up at the Academy Awards in anything other than a floor-length gown.

“When I wore that look, everyone was wearing dresses, not pants,” Dion said in 2017. “I was the only one with pants in a backward suit from Galliano and if I would do this today it would work. It was avant-garde at the time. And it doesn’t matter, you just have to assume what you wear, you wear, and I did.”