As the girl who’s perpetually on holiday, it makes perfect sense that Dua Lipa’s holiday wardrobe is wide-ranging. The singer’s been known to dabble in edgy, eclectic, and glamorous aesthetics within her own dynamic personal style—and she just continued that streak with a new sultry outfit. Her latest look effortlessly embraced spring’s trending bohemian style with a witchy touch.

While enjoying golden hour, Lipa posed for an Instagram photo dump in a gauzy all-black Chloé outfit. The singer’s swirling lace top and swishing ruffled skirt leaned into the label’s free-spirited ease, which she furthered with a gold ring–adorned leather belt from the French label. To ward off any summer breeze, she simply threw on a light, open-knit black cardigan from Ann Demeulemeester. Surely, Stevie Nicks would approve.

Indeed, Lipa’s outfit wouldn’t have looked out of place on American Horror Story: Coven either, thanks to its gothic palette. A similar supernatural feeling has been in the air lately when it comes to fashion, with stars like Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber also stepping out in darker takes on light, warm weather friendly pieces.

A dangling gold Chloé necklace strung with seashell and bead charms added an extra boho touch. Her soft Schiaparelli Soufflé shoulder bag, accentuated with sculptural gold ring hardware, tied it all together.

Lipa’s witchy attire also flexed her own love for Chloé. In recent months, the singer’s worn a wide array of pieces from Chloé that have emphasized creative director Chemena Kamali’s exploration of archival symbols and femininity. Earlier this spring, Lipa was game to wear a swan-shaped clutch and blue dress from the brand’s pre–fall 2026 collection. Just last week, she similarly snapped photos in a bold array of outfits—including a pile of gold-toned Chloé necklaces atop a gauzy black dress. With her latest off-duty outfit, Chloé’s clearly found a loyal fangirl in Lipa. The singer is the latest in a wide-ranging group of celebrities embracing the label’s boho style this year, including Oprah Winfrey, Olivia Rodrigo, and new campaign star Apple Martin. As a true fashion fanatic, it’s only a matter of time before Lipa’s spotted in more of Kamali’s designs—or, the fashion gods willing, Chloé’s next viral front row.