Dua Lipa isn’t concerning herself with dressing for cooler temperatures. Instead of seasonally appropriate outfits for fall, the pop sensation is instead opting for what could be dubbed as seasonally fluid dressing. Her latest outfit, a demure knit sweater paired with the tiniest pair of leather hot pants, is further proof that Dua will wear exactly what she wants, when she wants to.

Dua, currently on the road for the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism tour, picked out a neon butter-yellow knit sweater to wear for a record signing in Tokyo, Japan. The singer buttoned her cropped piece halfway, then accessorized it with stacks upon stacks of silver bracelets and her go-to Cartier watch. And while some might have paired such a sweater with low-slung jeans or even an ankle-length skirt, Dua instead opted for black mini shorts and sheer stockings. Given her recent penchant for teensy shorts, her choice of bottoms certainly wasn’t completely out of character. Dua paired her pants with slouchy Loewe boots and a studded silver belt.

@dualipa

On her shoulder, Dua showed off a cherry-red baguette from Marge Sherwood that featured an elongated strap. Her accessory’s pencil case-esque shape has been a hit among celebrities recently, with everyone from Gigi Hadid to Hailey Bieber trotting around similar pieces done in a thin, East-West style.

@dualipa

Dua got up to even more seasonally fluid dressing later on during her stay in Tokyo. The singer shared snaps from a night out with her beau Callum Turner in which she wore a micro-mini ruched dress and lace stockings. Her heart-shaped bag and knee-high go-go boots perfectly matched Turner’s all-black outfit.

@dualipa

Between her two Tokyo ‘fits, it’s never been more clear that Dua abides by her own set of fashion rules. Even when she does incorporate a trending item or two—namely, her pint-size shoulder bag and lemon-y sweater—she does so in a way that still feels entirely unique to her personal style. She’ll mix in something like a studded rock and roll belt or her leather hot pants—which some might only save for special occasions.

Many fashion girls are content in following the latest fashion trends to a T, but Dua has clearly figured out the perfect way to tailor said trends to her own tastes.