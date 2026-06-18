Of course Emily Ratajkowski knows all about high-impact vacation dressing. The model has always loved a sun-drenched journey abroad, and always packs a mix of eclectically bold outfits. Just look at her latest trip to Mallorca.

On Tuesday, Ratajkowski shared a round of snapshots from the journey on Instagram. Her boldest ensemble featured a white thong bikini bottom worn beneath a punchy red mesh dress. The long-sleeved, floor-skimming style proved both sultry and fitting for the occasion, given its ventilated texture. It made for the perfect beach coverup, but you could easily imagine the model and writer wearing it on a red carpet too.

Her swimsuit layering didn’t end there. While enjoying a lunch overlooking blue ocean waters, Ratajkowski used a black bikini top as a layering base under a plunging, open-knit gray dress. Tapping into her bohemian side, she elevated her waterside look with glossy seashell earrings, thin gold bangles, and a gleaming green and gold pendant necklace. A floppy, rounded woven hat added a whimsical touch to her attire while providing practical protection from the sun.

The star later wore the same headwear for a jaunt to the coastline, paired with a leopard-printed one-piece swimsuit with a high-cut silhouette. Her cover-up—a lightweight black skirt adorned with gleaming silver pailettes—brought the piece a dash of coastal glamour enhanced by large gold hoop earrings and a slouchy white mesh beach tote.

Ratajkowski’s high-impact wardrobe also allowed swimwear to be an outfit itself. Several photos found her posing in a strapless bikini top and low-waisted swim bottoms, each covered in contrasting multicolored tropical prints. This eclectic take on vacation dressing was complete with strappy beige espadrilles and black sunglasses, allowing its colors and prints to take center stage.

A similar vacation style strategy was employed during her travels to France in 2023, which included plenty of sheer dresses worn both indoors and out. It’s surely a welcome break for the star, who’s coming off a busy spring celebrating her 35th birthday and modeling in Gucci’s fall 2026 and resort 2027 shows—as well as the brand’s recent Giglio handbag campaign.

She’s also the latest star to spotlight sleek vacation dressing this season, following Kim Kardashian’s Gucci-filled wardrobe in Monaco and Irina Shayk’s mix-and-match looks in Spain—an assortment that varied from sheer patterned dresses to chunky dad sneakers, vibrant mesh flats, and more. This summer, it seems wearing whatever you want is the only practice to follow when traveling abroad—and with the season just beginning, there’s sure to be more dynamic celebrity travels on our Instagram feeds for weeks to come.