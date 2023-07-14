It’s no secret that Emily Ratajkowski loves a good Little Black Dress. Usually of the ultra-mini, halter, or backless variety. Time and time again, she’s brought her sultry style to the LBD (like many a it-girl who have revamped the silhouette). And just when we thought that Ratajkowski had packed away her black pieces in exchange for summer sheer, she seemed to have other ideas on Thursday.

Attending the British Vogue X Self-Portrait in event in London, the model traded her transparent French styles for a velvet number complete with some pretty eye-catching details. The Self-Portrait dress featured a variety of skin-baring slits—a necessity when wearing all-black in the summer heat.

Up top, the dress’ two v-neck straps fell into a series of triangle cut-outs. The bodice area revealed much of Ratajkowski’s midsection and was accented by four gold and pearl cross brooches. While the silhouette of the dress was fairly simple, the flashy embellishments helped break up the monochrome palette of the look. But things didn't stop there. The daring details of the dress, of course, continued with the bottom half of the look.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Just below Ratajkowski’s waist came a thigh-high slit that encompassed nearly the entire skirt. The dress is a statement in and of itself so the 32-year-old went rather minimal with glam and accessories. She paired the dress with platform Jimmy Choo heels, a black mini bag, and gold jewelry.

Ratajkowski latest black look comes just a few weeks after she pulled out a leather version to celebrate her birthday. The model’s Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress was decidedly shorter than her latest LBD but it featured some pretty skin-baring details, too—a pleated skirt, eyelets, and a lace-up closure.

@Emrata

Slits and cut-outs are nothing new amongst celebrities, even for the most formal of occasions. Everyone from Nicole Kidman to Florence Pugh have donned versions on the red carpet and Ratajkowski clearly showed just how versatile the style is. And while we’re certainly used to seeing Ratajkowski in even shorter (and more risqué) takes on the LBD, her Self-Portrait look revealed just enough.