Emily Ratajkowski Remixes Three Lingerie Trends In One Sheer Look

Emily Ratajkowski, the quasi Queen of naked dressing, is tackling the underwear-as-outerwear look on her own terms. Yesterday, the model remixed three lingerie dressing trends in one go with her latest steamy outfit. There was an exposed thong, plenty of sheer fabric, and a black bra paired with a white top.

Ratajkowski’s look began with a see-through maxi skirt styled with a tiny black thong underneath. Sheer has been a focal point of Ratajkowski’s wardrobe for quite some time now. But, with the rest of her look, she offered a new twist on exposed undergarments. Instead of flashing a black bra from underneath a white t-shirt—a mid-2000s styling hack fashion girls have taken a liking to recently—Ratajkowski did the reverse.

She layered a black bralette on top of a white tank top to complete her ensemble. It was both a switch up of the trend and the perfect contrast to her similarly colored pieces down below. From there, Ratajkowski wore a pair of black leather go-go boots and styled her hair in messy, casual waves. She also seemed to be carrying some sort of jacket in her hand. Sheer, of course.

@emrata

Ratajkowski is an equal opportunity wearer of lingerie-as-outerwear, meaning she’ll brave even the coldest of climates to flash a bit of skin. But, her latest outfit is not only on-trend style-wise, but on-trend for spring. Her sheer skirt could easily double as a beachside cover-up while her layered bralette has been a staple in the warm weather wardrobe of fashion girls for quite some time now. Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian indulged in a similar mash-up of tank tops.

In fact, Ratajkowski has been on something of a sheer streak recently. During Paris Fashion Week last month, the model dazzled in a ’20s-inspired Bode number that she paired with pin-up hair and an exposed thong. Just a few weeks prior, she tested out the sheer look during an island vacation, wearing a see-through dress with nothing but some black underwear.

Like much of Hollywood, it’s clear Ratajkowski is all about making lingerie work within her everyday style. But unlike much of Hollywood, Ratajkowski is marching to the beat of her own drum with flapper party dresses, simple lace slips, and even diaphanous red carpet moments. Now, with her latest stylings, there’s no denying that this sheer Queen has range.