If you haven’t heard by now, statement coats are a must this season. Just ask Katie Holmes, or Rihanna, who has never seen a brightly colored jacket she didn’t love. If we’re going to be facing these freezing cold temperatures, bundled up in layers, often at the expense of a look, we may as well top those layers off with a coat oozing attitude. And that’s exactly what Emily Ratajkowski just did. She brought her statement coat game to the next level, leaving everyone else in the dust.

On Tuesday, as Ratajkowski stepped out in freezing New York City to head to the Michael Kors fall/winter 2022 show, she opted for a can’t-be-missed yellow and black jacquard zebra print coat. She paired the bright Proenza Schouler piece with a blue snakeskin crossbody bag, a pair of baggy distressed jeans, and black plimsoll sneakers.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

For many, that coat would fill up one’s animal print quota for the day, but once Ratajkowski arrived at the Kors show, she traded her zebra print for cheetah. Ratajkowski walked the runway, in a full animal print look that Fran Fine would drool over—a cropped jacket with an oversized lapel, a mini skirt, and pumps, all in the same fabric. In mere hours, Ratajkowski exhibited the versatility of animal print, moving from street style to high glamour with ease.