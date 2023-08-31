Emily Ratajkowski Puts an It-Girl Spin on a Business Woman Special

Emily Ratajkowski has taken a momentary break from walking her dog to step out in something a bit more business appropriate. On Wednesday, the model was spotted coming out of a Downtown office building wearing what may just be the closet thing we’ll get to an Emrata 9-to-5 look.

The 32-year-old’s pinstripe mini dress, from Australian brand Bec + Bridge, looked like it was repurposed from baggy suiting specifically for Ratajkowski’s it-girl walks. The piece featured a straight neckline with an asymmetrical statement strap that wrapped around her neck. Of course, it wouldn’t be an Emrata ensemble without a flash of skin—there was a triangle cut-out at the side also accented by a thin spaghetti strap.

Rather than the more office-typical slacks, the bottom portion of the dress featured a tiny mid-thigh skirt with pinstripes slanting vertically and diagonally. Her recent red dye job, which she unveiled in July, seems to now be a thing of the past—it looks like she has returned to her natural brown color.

While her dress was statement-making on its own, Ratajkowski spiced things up even further with a trio of Sex and the City-coded accessory picks.

She opted for a pair of patent, pearly white go-go boots that we could definitely see a certain Samantha Jones rocking. Her square Prada sunglasses were a definite New York City must-have, too. But it was a certain vintage Christian Dior saddle bag sitting loosely on her shoulder that looked plucked straight from the Carrie Bradshaw playbook.

The crescent shaped shoulder bag had silver hardware at the sides and a faded black-and-white pattern running across the front. While Carrie usually opted for more pastel-heavy saddle bags, we could definitely see her rocking this muted version (maybe for the third season of And Just Like That...?)

Unlike fellow fashion girl Hailey Bieber who admitted to never watching the Carrie-led series until this summer, Ratajkowski has definitely studied the entirety of Sex and the City. Even down to the vintage shoulder bag pulls and taxi-hailing antics.

