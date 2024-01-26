Emma Stone is all about business. On Thursday, the actress slipped into her CEO best to attend a career retrospective at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Center in New York City—only a few days after she earned a Best Actress nod at the Oscars for her role in Poor Things.

Though Stone has been pulling out everything from sequined Fendi to mermaid-style Louis Vuitton this awards season, she stepped out to the intimate event in a sleek, grey power suit. The fit of her blazer was really the focus here, with strong, ‘80s-style shoulders that accented the traditional shape. Stone wore the jacket solo and paired the piece with cropped dress pants. The actress rounded out her look with sheer black tights, heels, and a bold red lip. Now, this wasn’t exactly Bella Hadid’s version of the workwear heavy “Office Siren” trend, but it was still very apropos for the more casual setting.

Stone has approached dressing throughout her Poor Things campaign like a true professional. She’s not afraid to mix in an artful moment, like the see-through Louis Vuitton she wore back in December, or try out a more casual, understated look like her latest.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stone hasn’t just been nailing her red carpet looks in recent months, though. Her captivating role as Bella Baxter earned the actress heaps of praise and trophies at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Earlier this week, Stone received an Oscar nomination for Poor Things in the highly competitive Best Actress category alongside Lily Gladstone, Carey Mulligan, Sandra Hüller, and Annette Bening. Poor Things collected eleven total nominations which Stone described as “a surreal dream.” If Stone were to win the coveted prize, it would be her second Academy Award after she snagged one for La La Land in 2017.

“I am beyond grateful to the Academy for including me as both an actress and producer among this group of exceptional nominees and for recognizing our film in so many categories,” Stone said in a statement. “The team of artists who contributed to Poor Things gave it everything and I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play Bella and see the world through her eyes. She has shown me that life is so much more than just sugar and violence.”