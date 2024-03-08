Louis Vuitton’s latest runway show wrapped up proceedings at Paris Fashion Week just a few days ago and it looks as though Emma Stone liked what she saw on creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s catwalk. The Poor Things actress, who is gearing up for Sunday’s Oscars, slipped into an off-the-runway look from Ghesquière’s fall 2024 collection to attend a W Magazine and Louis Vuitton Academy Awards dinner last night.

Like Zendaya, who was also in attendance on Thursday evening, Stone dressed up a tried-and-true business silhouette for a night on the town. Stone’s ab-baring outfit provided a metallic twist on office tailoring by way of some heavy metal, disco ball details. The actress’s matching bralette, ankle-length skirt, and structured coat were all designed in a flashy gold fabric that made sure Stone was shining throughout the night (not like she needed any help, though).

As a longtime Louis Vuitton ambassador, Stone is no stranger to Ghesquière’s designs, so, wearing an outfit fresh off its runway debut is par for the course. In true form, though, Stone made sure to add her own flair to things.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Instead of the black boots that were shown on the runway, Stone amped up the metallics of her skirt set with matching gold stilettos. The star topped off her look with a black Louis Vuitton bag and stud earrings.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

It’s been a busy past few weeks for Stone who, in addition to attending Louis Vuitton’s runway show on Tuesday, has notched wins at the Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Stone is nominated for the Best Actress award at the Oscars alongside Carey Mulligan, Annette Bening, Sandra Hüller, and Lily Gladstone, the latter of whom just earned a historic win at the SAG Awards. If Stone were to triumph on Sunday, it would mark her second Best Actress trophy in as many nominations (she was honored back in 2017 for La La Land).

The Best Actress race has shaped up to be one of the more competitive categories at this year’s Academy Awards, so, it’s safe to say that Stone will pull out something very memorable as she hits the red carpet in two days.