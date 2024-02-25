Emma Stone has slipped into everything from archival runway gems to period piece couture this awards season—but, for tonight’s SAG Awards in Los Angeles, the actress appeared to channel a bygone era with her vintage-inspired red carpet look. Stone hit the step and repeat wearing a custom Louis Vuitton stunner which hid its treasures in the details.

Stone’s gown featured a plunging halter neckline, a high waist, and a floor-sweeping train—but, truly, the focus of the outfit was its intricate, all-over embroidery. The dress was lined with layers of pearls and sequins that swirled throughout the oyster grey lace. The beadwork appeared to be plucked from Nicolas Ghesquière’s resort 2024 show for the French brand, translated from a button down on the runway to Stone’s awards-worthy dress.

Stone and her stylist Petra Flannery have been mixing up her awards wardrobe in recent weeks. While she’s not quite par with the method-dressing approach that her fellow SAG nominee Margot Robbie has part took in, the actress still seems to be channeling bits and pieces of her Poor Things character, Bella Baxter, with her fashion. For the BAFTA Awards last week, Stone slipped into a peach gown that looked plucked from the quirky world of Yorgos Lanthimos. Her SAG dress continued that feel—while not as Victorian-inspired as her BAFTAs moment, the cool-toned color way and flashy embroidery were totally Bella.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Stone topped off her look with a simple updo, red lip, and silver jewels courtesy of Louis Vuitton. Although the silhouette of the piece was fairly straightforward, the completely exposed back—with an embellished string detail—certainly added lots of interest to Stone’s look.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

It’s shaping up to be a big next few weeks for Stone, who already notched wins at the Critics Choice and BAFTA Awards. Stone is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role category at SAG—alongside Robbie, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan, and Lily Gladstone—for her performance in Poor Things. If there ever was a gown to take home an award in, it might just be this Louis Vuitton gem.