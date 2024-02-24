After a stop over across the pond last week for
the BAFTAs, the awards season cavalcade has returned stateside for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the SAG Awards provides another gathering for TV and movie stars alike at this final stop before the Oscars next month.
Once again, the SAG Awards are going host-less, but they’re making up for the lack of a frontman with an A-list presenter line-up. Jennifer Aniston, Idris Elba, and Jessica Chastain will all hand out awards, and they’ll be joined at the event by nominees Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Ayo Edebiri, and even Barbra Streisand, who will be honored with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt are set to hit the stage for a
Devil Wears Prada reunion. Star power is a guarantee, and with those stars come stellar looks. The ceremony has provided us with some great dresses over the years, and as the one awards event where the nominees and winners are determined by members of SAG-AFTRA, it has become an industry favorite where the stars can relax and really flex their personal style. Check back here often as you’ll want to see live if anyone joins the ranks of Zendaya, Brie Larson, and Halle Berry on our SAG Awards best dressed list when they hit the red carpet. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG
In Armani with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat and Manolo Blahnik heels.
In Schiaparelli couture with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Manolo Blahnik heels.
In Luar with Tabayer jewelry.
In Armani Privé with Christian Louboutin heels.
In Armani Privé with De Beers jewelry.
Finneas and Billie Eilish
Finneas is in Zegna. Eilish is in Vivienne Westwood.
In Valdrin Shahiti with Dauphin jewelry and an Omega watch.
In Prada with Fred Leighton jewelry.
In Fendi Men’s with Marc Nolan shoes, Garrett Leight California Optical glasses, Cartier jewelry, and a Jaeger LeCoultre watch.
In Dior Haute Couture with De Beers jewelry.
In Versace with Irene Neuwirth jewelry.
In Saint Laurent with an Omega watch.
In Berluti with Allen Edmonds shoes and a IWC watch.
In Off-White with Stuart Weitzman heels and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.
In Dior Men with Martin Katz jewelry.
In Off-White with Christian Louboutin shoes and an Omega watch.
In Elie Saab couture with Gianvito Rossi shoes and Bucherer jewelry.
In Dolce & Gabbana with jewelry from Joseph Saidian & Sons and A.Jaffe.
In Iris Van Herpen couture with Bucherer jewelry.
In Saint Laurent with Sophia Webster shoes and Yvan Tufenkjian jewelry.
In Waad Aloqaili with Roger Vivier heels and Fernando Jorge jewelry.
In Gucci with Cartier jewelry.
In Dolce & Gabbana with Gianvito Rossi heels and Messika jewelry.
In Vera Wang with Simon G jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.
In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts
Crudup is in Emporio Armani. Watts is in Dior Haute Couture with Fred Leighton jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch.
In Christian Siriano with Kendra Scott jewelry and Aldo heels.
In Balmain with Christian Louboutin heels.
In Miu Miu with Martin Katz jewelry.
In Givenchy and Pomellato jewelry.
In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Venus Prototypex with Christian Louboutin heels.
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
Meester is in St. John with Pomellato jewelry and Manolo Blahnik heels.
In Dior Men with jewelry from Jewels Aficionado and David Yurman and an Omega watch.
In Puey Quinones with jewelry from Dena Kemp, Jason of Beverly Hills, and XIV Karats and a Jeffrey Levinson clutch.
In Tamara Ralph couture with Cartier jewelry.
Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall
Spector is in Manolo Blahnik heels. Hall is in Gabriela Hearst with Gianvito Rossi shoes and Reza jewelry.
In Givenchy with jewelry from Effy and Noudar.
In vintage Alexander McQueen.
In Boss with a Vacheron Constantin watch.
In Zuhair Murad with Aquazzura heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Vrai jewelry.
In Tony Ward Couture with Gianvito Rossi heels and Norman Silverman jewelry.
In Zegna with a Vacheron Constantin watch.
In Grayscale with Anabela Chan jewelry.
Steven Yeun and Joana Pak
In Emporio Armani with Christian Louboutin heels.
In Badgley Mischka with Aerosoles heels and Sarah Hendler jewelry.
In In Paul Smith with an Omega watch.
In Richard Quinn with Gianvito Rossi and jewelry from Briony Raymond.
In Boss with Jewels Aficionado jewelry.
In vintage Alexander McQueen with jewelry from Kallati and Hanut Singh and an Omega watch.
In Simone Jewels jewelry.
In vintage Alexander McQueen, Bao Tranchi, and Morgan Foote, with jewelry from Dior and Graziela and Garo Sparo gloves.
In Amiri with Aequa & Co. jewelry.
In Harry Rosen with Bode shoes.
Mireille Enos and Alan Ruck
Ruck is in Garrett Leight California Optical glasses and an Omega watch.
David Oyelowo and Jessica Oyelowo
David is in Berluti with Christian Louboutin shoes and an Omega watch.
In Zegna with Cartier jewelry.
In Gucci with Martin Katz jewelry.
