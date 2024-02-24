SAG AWARDS 2024

Every Look From the 2024 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Margot Robbie
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

After a stop over across the pond last week for the BAFTAs, the awards season cavalcade has returned stateside for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the SAG Awards provides another gathering for TV and movie stars alike at this final stop before the Oscars next month.

Once again, the SAG Awards are going host-less, but they’re making up for the lack of a frontman with an A-list presenter line-up. Jennifer Aniston, Idris Elba, and Jessica Chastain will all hand out awards, and they’ll be joined at the event by nominees Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Ayo Edebiri, and even Barbra Streisand, who will be honored with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt are set to hit the stage for a Devil Wears Prada reunion. Star power is a guarantee, and with those stars come stellar looks. The ceremony has provided us with some great dresses over the years, and as the one awards event where the nominees and winners are determined by members of SAG-AFTRA, it has become an industry favorite where the stars can relax and really flex their personal style. Check back here often as you’ll want to see live if anyone joins the ranks of Zendaya, Brie Larson, and Halle Berry on our SAG Awards best dressed list when they hit the red carpet.

Carey Mulligan
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Armani with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Margot Robbie
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Schiaparelli couture with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Emma Stone
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Louis Vuitton.

Selena Gomez
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In Versace.

Anne Hathaway
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Versace.

Ayo Edebiri
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Luar with Tabayer jewelry.

Ryan Gosling
George Pimentel/Shutterstock for SAG

In Gucci.

Lily Gladstone
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Armani Privé with Christian Louboutin heels.

Jennifer Aniston
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Celine.

Jessica Chastain
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Armani Privé with De Beers jewelry.

Finneas and Billie Eilish
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Finneas is in Zegna. Eilish is in Vivienne Westwood.

Greta Lee
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In The Row.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Valdrin Shahiti with Dauphin jewelry and an Omega watch.

Meryl Streep
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In Prada with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Pedro Pascal
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Prada.

Bradley Cooper
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Betsey Johnson heels.

Robert Downey Jr.
Chad Salvador/Shutterstock for SAG

In Fendi Men’s with Marc Nolan shoes, Garrett Leight California Optical glasses, Cartier jewelry, and a Jaeger LeCoultre watch.

America Ferrera
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Dior Haute Couture with De Beers jewelry.

Brie Larson
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Versace with Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

Cillian Murphy
Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with an Omega watch.

Paul Giamatti
Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

In Berluti with Allen Edmonds shoes and a IWC watch.

Issa Rae
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Off-White with Stuart Weitzman heels and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

Penélope Cruz
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Kieran Culkin
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Dior Men with Martin Katz jewelry.

Colman Domingo
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In Off-White with Christian Louboutin shoes and an Omega watch.

Tracee Ellis Ross
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Balmain.

Reese Witherspoon
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

In Elie Saab couture with Gianvito Rossi shoes and Bucherer jewelry.

Halle Bailey
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Dolce & Gabbana with jewelry from Joseph Saidian & Sons and A.Jaffe.

Ali Wong
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Iris Van Herpen couture with Bucherer jewelry.

Elizabeth Debicki
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Armani Privé.

Jeremy Allen White
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Saint Laurent.

Kathryn Hahn
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Givenchy.

Quinta Brunson
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Saint Laurent with Sophia Webster shoes and Yvan Tufenkjian jewelry.

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Waad Aloqaili with Roger Vivier heels and Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Jodie Foster
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Gucci with Cartier jewelry.

Uzo Aduba
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Dolce & Gabbana with Gianvito Rossi heels and Messika jewelry.

Michael Cera
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Todd Snyder.

Dominic Sessa
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Zegna.

Alexander Skarsgard
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG
Ariana Greenblatt
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Vera Wang with Simon G jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Emily Blunt
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Crudup is in Emporio Armani. Watts is in Dior Haute Couture with Fred Leighton jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Glen Powell
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In a TAG Heuer watch.

Danielle Brooks
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Christian Siriano with Kendra Scott jewelry and Aldo heels.

Storm Reid
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In Balmain with Christian Louboutin heels.

Molly Gordon
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In Miu Miu with Martin Katz jewelry.

Willem Dafoe
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Prada.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Hermes.

Joey King
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Givenchy and Pomellato jewelry.

Fran Drescher
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG
Louisa Jacobson
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

J. Smith-Cameron
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG
Ciara
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Venus Prototypex with Christian Louboutin heels.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Meester is in St. John with Pomellato jewelry and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Sterling K. Brown
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Dior Men with jewelry from Jewels Aficionado and David Yurman and an Omega watch.

Melissa McCarthy
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Puey Quinones with jewelry from Dena Kemp, Jason of Beverly Hills, and XIV Karats and a Jeffrey Levinson clutch.

Rachel Brosnahan
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Tamara Ralph couture with Cartier jewelry.

Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Spector is in Manolo Blahnik heels. Hall is in Gabriela Hearst with Gianvito Rossi shoes and Reza jewelry.

Matthew Macfadyen
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG
Juno Temple
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Givenchy with jewelry from Effy and Noudar.

Alex Borstein
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG
Lisa Ann Walter
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG
Maddie Ziegler
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In vintage Alexander McQueen.

Jason Sudeikis
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG
Brett Goldstein
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Boss with a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Abby Elliot
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Zuhair Murad with Aquazzura heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Vrai jewelry.

Bel Powley
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Chanel.

Justine Lupe
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Hannah Waddingham
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Tony Ward Couture with Gianvito Rossi heels and Norman Silverman jewelry.

Nicholas Braun
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Zegna with a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Taylor Zakhar Perez
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Louis Vuitton.

Chris Perfetti
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Grayscale with Anabela Chan jewelry.

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG
Olivia Williams
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG
Arian Moayed
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In Emporio Armani with Christian Louboutin heels.

Liza Colón-Zayas
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Badgley Mischka with Aerosoles heels and Sarah Hendler jewelry.

Jeffrey Wright
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In In Paul Smith with an Omega watch.

Audra Mcdonald
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG
Karen Pittman
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Richard Quinn with Gianvito Rossi and jewelry from Briony Raymond.

Matt Bomer
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Boss with Jewels Aficionado jewelry.

Auli'i Cravalho
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In vintage Alexander McQueen with jewelry from Kallati and Hanut Singh and an Omega watch.

Sherry Cola
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In Simone Jewels jewelry.

Laverne Cox
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In vintage Alexander McQueen, Bao Tranchi, and Morgan Foote, with jewelry from Dior and Graziela and Garo Sparo gloves.

Tyler James Williams
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Amiri with Aequa & Co. jewelry.

Matty Matheson
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Harry Rosen with Bode shoes.

Denée Benton
Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images
Tony Shalhoub
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG
Anthony Carrigan
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG
Phil Dunster
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG
Loni Love
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG
Tan France
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG
Elaine Welteroth
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In Sophie Couture.

Kat Graham
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG
Mireille Enos and Alan Ruck
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Ruck is in Garrett Leight California Optical glasses and an Omega watch.

William Stanford Davis
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG
David Oyelowo and Jessica Oyelowo
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

David is in Berluti with Christian Louboutin shoes and an Omega watch.

Rhea Perlman
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Martin Katz.

Tig Notaro
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG
Lee Sung Jin
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Zegna with Cartier jewelry.

Tantoo Cardinal
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Gucci with Martin Katz jewelry.

Jillian Dion
Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images
Cara Jade Myers
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG
William Belleau
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ed McVey
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

In Lagos jewelry.

Cristo Fernández
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Luther Ford
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Saint Laurent.

Erika Alexander
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG