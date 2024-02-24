After a stop over across the pond last week for the BAFTAs, the awards season cavalcade has returned stateside for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the SAG Awards provides another gathering for TV and movie stars alike at this final stop before the Oscars next month.

Once again, the SAG Awards are going host-less, but they’re making up for the lack of a frontman with an A-list presenter line-up. Jennifer Aniston, Idris Elba, and Jessica Chastain will all hand out awards, and they’ll be joined at the event by nominees Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Ayo Edebiri, and even Barbra Streisand, who will be honored with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt are set to hit the stage for a Devil Wears Prada reunion. Star power is a guarantee, and with those stars come stellar looks. The ceremony has provided us with some great dresses over the years, and as the one awards event where the nominees and winners are determined by members of SAG-AFTRA, it has become an industry favorite where the stars can relax and really flex their personal style. Check back here often as you’ll want to see live if anyone joins the ranks of Zendaya, Brie Larson, and Halle Berry on our SAG Awards best dressed list when they hit the red carpet.

Carey Mulligan Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Armani with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Margot Robbie Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Schiaparelli couture with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Emma Stone Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Louis Vuitton.

Selena Gomez David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In Versace.

Anne Hathaway Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Versace.

Ayo Edebiri Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Luar with Tabayer jewelry.

Ryan Gosling George Pimentel/Shutterstock for SAG In Gucci.

Lily Gladstone Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Armani Privé with Christian Louboutin heels.

Jennifer Aniston Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Celine.

Jessica Chastain Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Armani Privé with De Beers jewelry.

Finneas and Billie Eilish Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Finneas is in Zegna. Eilish is in Vivienne Westwood.

Greta Lee Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In The Row.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Valdrin Shahiti with Dauphin jewelry and an Omega watch.

Meryl Streep David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In Prada with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Pedro Pascal Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Prada.

Bradley Cooper Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Betsey Johnson heels.

Robert Downey Jr. Chad Salvador/Shutterstock for SAG In Fendi Men’s with Marc Nolan shoes, Garrett Leight California Optical glasses, Cartier jewelry, and a Jaeger LeCoultre watch.

America Ferrera Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Dior Haute Couture with De Beers jewelry.

Brie Larson Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Versace with Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

Cillian Murphy Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with an Omega watch.

Paul Giamatti Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images In Berluti with Allen Edmonds shoes and a IWC watch.

Issa Rae Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Off-White with Stuart Weitzman heels and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

Penélope Cruz VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Chanel.

Kieran Culkin Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Dior Men with Martin Katz jewelry.

Colman Domingo David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In Off-White with Christian Louboutin shoes and an Omega watch.

Tracee Ellis Ross Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Balmain.

Reese Witherspoon John Salangsang/Shutterstock In Elie Saab couture with Gianvito Rossi shoes and Bucherer jewelry.

Halle Bailey Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Dolce & Gabbana with jewelry from Joseph Saidian & Sons and A.Jaffe.

Ali Wong Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Iris Van Herpen couture with Bucherer jewelry.

Elizabeth Debicki Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Armani Privé.

Jeremy Allen White Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Saint Laurent.

Kathryn Hahn Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Givenchy.

Quinta Brunson Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Saint Laurent with Sophia Webster shoes and Yvan Tufenkjian jewelry.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Waad Aloqaili with Roger Vivier heels and Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Jodie Foster Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Gucci with Cartier jewelry.

Uzo Aduba Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Dolce & Gabbana with Gianvito Rossi heels and Messika jewelry.

Michael Cera Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Todd Snyder.

Dominic Sessa Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Zegna.

Alexander Skarsgard Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Ariana Greenblatt Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Vera Wang with Simon G jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Emily Blunt David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Crudup is in Emporio Armani. Watts is in Dior Haute Couture with Fred Leighton jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Glen Powell Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In a TAG Heuer watch.

Danielle Brooks Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Christian Siriano with Kendra Scott jewelry and Aldo heels.

Storm Reid David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In Balmain with Christian Louboutin heels.

Molly Gordon David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In Miu Miu with Martin Katz jewelry.

Willem Dafoe Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Prada.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Hermes.

Joey King Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Givenchy and Pomellato jewelry.

Fran Drescher David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Louisa Jacobson Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

J. Smith-Cameron Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Ciara Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Venus Prototypex with Christian Louboutin heels.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody John Salangsang/Shutterstock Meester is in St. John with Pomellato jewelry and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Sterling K. Brown Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Dior Men with jewelry from Jewels Aficionado and David Yurman and an Omega watch.

Melissa McCarthy Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Puey Quinones with jewelry from Dena Kemp, Jason of Beverly Hills, and XIV Karats and a Jeffrey Levinson clutch.

Rachel Brosnahan Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Tamara Ralph couture with Cartier jewelry.

Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Spector is in Manolo Blahnik heels. Hall is in Gabriela Hearst with Gianvito Rossi shoes and Reza jewelry.

Matthew Macfadyen Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Juno Temple Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Givenchy with jewelry from Effy and Noudar.

Alex Borstein Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Lisa Ann Walter Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Maddie Ziegler Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In vintage Alexander McQueen.

Jason Sudeikis Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Brett Goldstein Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Boss with a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Abby Elliot Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Zuhair Murad with Aquazzura heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Vrai jewelry.

Bel Powley Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Chanel.

Justine Lupe Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Hannah Waddingham Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Tony Ward Couture with Gianvito Rossi heels and Norman Silverman jewelry.

Nicholas Braun Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Zegna with a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Taylor Zakhar Perez Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Louis Vuitton.

Chris Perfetti Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Grayscale with Anabela Chan jewelry.

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Olivia Williams Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Arian Moayed David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In Emporio Armani with Christian Louboutin heels.

Liza Colón-Zayas Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Badgley Mischka with Aerosoles heels and Sarah Hendler jewelry.

Jeffrey Wright Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In In Paul Smith with an Omega watch.

Audra Mcdonald David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Karen Pittman Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Richard Quinn with Gianvito Rossi and jewelry from Briony Raymond.

Matt Bomer Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Boss with Jewels Aficionado jewelry.

Auli'i Cravalho Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In vintage Alexander McQueen with jewelry from Kallati and Hanut Singh and an Omega watch.

Sherry Cola David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In Simone Jewels jewelry.

Laverne Cox David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In vintage Alexander McQueen, Bao Tranchi, and Morgan Foote, with jewelry from Dior and Graziela and Garo Sparo gloves.

Tyler James Williams Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Amiri with Aequa & Co. jewelry.

Matty Matheson Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Harry Rosen with Bode shoes.

Denée Benton Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Tony Shalhoub Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Anthony Carrigan Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Phil Dunster Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Loni Love David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Tan France David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Elaine Welteroth David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG In Sophie Couture.

Kat Graham Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Mireille Enos and Alan Ruck Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Ruck is in Garrett Leight California Optical glasses and an Omega watch.

William Stanford Davis David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

David Oyelowo and Jessica Oyelowo Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG David is in Berluti with Christian Louboutin shoes and an Omega watch.

Rhea Perlman Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Martin Katz.

Tig Notaro Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Lee Sung Jin Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Zegna with Cartier jewelry.

Tantoo Cardinal Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Gucci with Martin Katz jewelry.

Jillian Dion Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Cara Jade Myers David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

William Belleau Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ed McVey Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG In Lagos jewelry.

Cristo Fernández Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Luther Ford Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Saint Laurent.