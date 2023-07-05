We’ve seen couples coordinate the color palettes of their looks à la Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. We’ve even witnessed them match their beanies and jumpsuits like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Or opt for matching puffer jackets like the Biebers. But in very select cases have we seen couples sync their footwear choices.

Well on Wednesday, FKA Twigs and Jordan Hemingway made the case for his and hers boots while in Paris. The couple attended the Viktor & Rolf fall/winter 2023 couture show in complimenting black and white ensembles. Twigs opted to go the ultra-mini skirt route for her look. She paired her tiny bottoms with an asymmetrical blouse that had a black flower acting as a button.

Hemingway wore leather pants and a knitted long sleeve with a variety of mismatched holes. While that would have been enough to qualify as a coordinating couples moment, the singer and photographer continued their style prowess to the bottom halves of their looks.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Let’s start with Twigs. The musician layered a pair of black knee-high socks (she may have missed the white sock-heel memo) over towering heels. The pair added at least eight inches to her 5′ 2″ frame and had several buckle closures up the front.

Hemingway chose a similarly towering pair, however, his had a decidedly more punk feel than his partner’s. The patent leather stompers had silver buckles up the front and ended just around the knee.

Twigs and Hemingway first made things official in March of this year. And of course, this isn’t the first time they’ve matched their outfits. For one of their first appearances, the couple strolled around London in darkly colored ensembles—and despite the length of their pants, it seems they again chose similar boots.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Twigs and Hemingway also attended this year’s Met Gala together, despite not appearing together on the red carpet. The 35-year-old’s ex Robert Pattinson was, awkwardly, also there with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.

“The whole of my career i’ve been hunted for who i am dating. so this time i’m pipping you to the post and taking control of the situation,” Twigs said in an Instagram caption in March. “His name is Jordan Hemingway, a beautiful artist whose heart has restored my faith in love.”