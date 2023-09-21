As fall arrives, so too, do the layers. But despite the changing weather, stars always attempt to strike a balance between staying warm but not too warm. Well, after hopping over the pond on Monday for Burberry’s runway show in London, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade provided a rather stylish answer to the dilemma while out in New York City.

On Wednesday, the couple were spotted heading for a night out in luxe, contrasting outfits. Union nixed the Burberry check print of her previous look to focus on an off-white color palette. She started things out with a strapless knit maxi dress that created a ton of movement thanks to a slightly long hemline.

In a go-to fall layering move, Union then added a white statement overcoat. The piece had a very tailored cut up top and then fanned out to create a small train below. Maybe not the most ideal for walking the dirty city streets, but certainly very chic.

Dwayne kept the crisp feel of his wife’s ensemble going, however, in a darker color palette. The retired NBA star opted for a charcoal gray and white jacekt and pants that he layered over a black t-shirt. Unlike Union who pulled out a pair of leather heels, Wade went for some white sneakers to complete his look.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Not only did the couple’s looks lean well into fall transition dressing, they also had all the makings of a typical stealth wealth look—logo-less, a muted palette, and lots of layers. It makes sense, then, that for an appearance the following day, the couple continued their chic layering streak.

Stepping out to the Fast Company Festival in the Big Apple, Union opted for a black pantsuit that she accented with a red satin blazer. Wade kept to his favored black color way, but switched things up with a brown pinstripe cardigan.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s no secret that quality fashion is not too hard to come by in the Union-Wade household. Last month, the family treated the red carpet of Wade’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction like a Milanese runway. And with their daughter Zaya becoming something of a fashion girl, the Union-Wades’ are pulling into the lead as the First Family of Fashion.