Giorgio Armani Takes Manhattan For Spring 2025 Show

Giorgio Armani isn’t one to sit still. Even at 90 years old, he’s still very much on the move. That message was made clear on Thursday, October 17, as guests poured into New York’s Park Avenue Armory for the designer’s spring 2025 show. The historic building had been outfitted to resemble busy Grand Central Station circa the 1930s. The evening’s conductor, of course, was Maestro Armani himself, who for the first time, presented his main line outside of Italy and off the traditional Milan Fashion Week calendar. The special one-off traveling show, fittingly titled “In Viaggio”—on a journey—was as much a classic runway affair as it was a celebration of Armani’s recent personal and professional milestones: In July, he rang in his ninth decade and next year marks the 50th anniversary of his namesake brand.

The location was significant, as the Armory is only a few blocks away from 760 Madison Avenue, an Upper East Side address that’s been home to the Giorgio Armani flagship boutique since 1996 and now boasts an Armani/Casa store, a restaurant, and the Giorgio Armani Residences. (Sorry to potential buyers, it seems all 10 units are spoken for.) Mr. Armani hosted a slew of events to celebrate its opening, culminating in last night’s runway presentation. The black-tie event (because an Armani function is always a class act) began with a cocktail hour before trains, projected onto the walls, rolled into the “station” signaling guests—among them Pamela Anderson, Brie Larson, and Amanda Seyfried—to take make their way to their seats around cocktail tables in a vast runway space reminiscent of a jazz club.

LaKeith Stanfield, Amanda Seyfried, Pamela Anderson, Brie Larson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Cooper Koch. WWD/WWD/Getty Images

For spring, Mr. Armani drew inspiration from the ’30s and’40s, decades that have been influential in shaping the designer’s view of New York, particularly through film. The cinematic show opened with a model confidently striding in a monochromatic ensemble—cropped trench coat, trousers tucked into high leather boots, knit cap, chunky earrings—trailed by a porter carrying two suitcases a few steps behind (the only way to travel!), setting the tone for cosmopolitan glamour ahead.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

While many designers might be inclined to lean into the all-black uniforms New Yorkers are known for, Mr. Armani stayed true to his house codes—namely his signature soft color palette and equally soft tailoring. Shades of gray, slate, charcoal and greige gave way to neutral camel and sand tones punctuated by saturated pinks and blues.

Nods to the city instead popped up in cheeky styling moments: a windswept tie, a trench coat draped over the shoulders editrix-style, bags carried in multiples. A particular highlight was when a model appeared carrying a tiny dog, perfectly matched to her tan ensemble, and perhaps inspired by the city’s denizens who bring their fur babies everywhere.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The overall focus was on clothes for journeys near and far with an emphasis on easy separates. Even Armani’s signature suits were more relaxed, sitting looser on the frame. Another Armani-ism present throughout was sheen; his preferred medium is lustrous fabric, which here felt reminiscent of the high gloss of Gotham.

For the finale, all the models, over 90 of them, came out and stood still on the runway, allowing viewers to zoom in and out on the collection’s intricate details before Mr. Armani, bathed in a spotlight, appeared to wave to the crowd. Capping off the evening was a performance by another legend, Chaka Khan , now 71, back in the city she once called home and still in top form.

In a recent interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera, Mr. Armani shared that he plans to retire in the next two or three years, but for now, he’s still operating at full speed ahead. Of course, when the day finally does come, his exit will be a bit more complicated than recent designer switcheroos, given the fact that after nearly half a century, he remains the sole owner and CEO of Giorgio Armani S.p.A. But if last night was the lead-up, you can bet his final act will be nothing short of fabulous.