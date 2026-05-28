In New York City, it’s a given that everyone needs a reliable default summer outfit that’s just right—not too stuffy, not too casual, and can hold its own in sizzling warmer months. As a native New Yorker, Gwyneth Paltrow is all too familiar with this formula, as seen in her latest photo dump on Instagram. However, against the typically neutral pairings seen on the street, as well as her own minimalist style, the star underscored the New Yorker summer uniform—a sophisticated top, comfortable pair of jeans, and a walkable-yet-stylish shoe—in vibrant color.

In her latest outfit snapshot, Paltrow posed in a pair of wide-leg blue jeans. The causal bottoms were instantly elevated by a bright blue tweed top from Christopher John Rogers’ fall 2026 collection, featuring a draped neckline and red, yellow, and black plaid pattern. Paltrow coordinated the statement piece with a pair of glossy, low-heeled red pumps, creating a streamlined appearance. Her only accessory was a set of thin gold hoop earrings, allowing the outfit’s colors to take center stage.

Indeed, the look was a sharp departure from Paltrow’s typical attire. The Goop founder is often known to wear minimalist labels like Khaite, Altuzarra, Toteme, and her own GWYN brand, with shades of navy, gray, white, and black making frequent appearances. However, this particular ensemble did tap into her whimsical streak. After all, with an ensemble as iconic as her pink Ralph Lauren Oscars gown from 1999, there’s clearly a colorful side to Paltrow’s style that occasionally comes out to play. Take the color-blocked Tory Burch outfit she wore to daughter Apple Martin’s college graduation this spring, for example, or her previous outings in bubblegum pink Calvin Klein Collection silks and punchy yellow Olivia von Halle pajamas. Even amongst the most minimalist dressers, an adventurous sense of maximalism breaks out every now and then.

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It’s certainly clear that Paltrow’s colorful outfit easily fit into her busy trip on the East Coast, as well. While checking on Manhattan’s first location of her health-focused Goop Kitchen eatery, Paltrow made time to enjoy a Bruce Springsteen concert, visit restaurants including Hatsuhana Sushi and Marcel, and stop by Neptune Oyster in Boston. For those wondering what else was in her two Goyard carry-ons for the bustling trip? It’s anyone’s guess—though a hotel room snapshot revealed a roomy canvas tote packed with a light jacket and white Manolo Blahnik sandals, alongside a tailored blazer still in its dry-cleaning bag.