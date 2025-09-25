Hailey Bieber Proposes Sultry Chestnut Brown for Fall

As the seasons change, Hailey Bieber’s go-to colors change with them. Like clockwork, the beauty mogul declares one It shade—whether it be strawberry girl red, jelly bean pink, or butter and lemontini yellow—and the masses follow. This fall, Bieber appears to be championing a tried-and-true color as the leaves continue to turn: chestnut brown.

Bieber, attending a Chase Sapphire Reserve event in Los Angeles last night, donned a va-va-voom maxi dress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin in the warm color. Made from wool, it oozed sex appeal with a low-cut bustier, a fitted midsection, and a long leg split at the back. To drive her fall color theory even further, the model slipped on a pair of ultra-pointed Saint Laurent sling backs done in a slightly darker espresso hue.

Even Bieber’s beauty choices were autumn-ready. She let her signature dark brunette hair fall just past her shoulders and sported her Rhode peptide lip tint in what appeared to be the shade “Toast.” Anita Ko earrings, black glasses, and glowing skin finished the ensemble.

ALEXJR / BACKGRID

Historically, Bieber has never been one to stick to just one color palette per season. Even when she has her go-to hues set in stone—this past summer, it was bright, lemon yellow—she’ll take an opportunity to keep everyone on their toes. So far this fall, Bieber has stuck to neutrals and the rare jewel tone.

Last week, the model stepped out for a Girls Night Out with Kendall and Kylie Jenner wearing an unfussy fall look: a white boatneck top and fitted black trousers. She’s turned to that white and black combination multiple times, too—resulting in a sleek layered business look and a mesh basketball shorts moment at different times throughout the month. The most notable pop of color aside from dark browns came when Bieber wore a teal silk blouse from Tom Ford’s era at Gucci in early September.

As the fall season progresses in the coming weeks, don’t be surprised to see Bieber go all-in on chestnut brown.

