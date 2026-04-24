In fashion, the ‘90s are a constant source of inspiration—but in 2026, nostalgia for the decade has soared to new heights. Some stars want to channel the era’s signature minimalism with current collection, others prefer wearing archival pieces or full runway look recreations instead. Hailey Bieber chose the latter route when attending this year’s Time100 Gala, embracing the decade’s sexier side with an unexpected reference.

Bieber arrived to Jazz at Lincoln Center for the event in a shimmering Calvin Klein Collection gown, which featured a floor-length skirt and spaghetti-strapped bodice with a structured inner bra. The piece was actually a recreation of a spring 1992 Calvin Klein dress, crafted in silver and lilac floral lace that proved both formal and romantically feminine. The decade’s clean minimalism was also seen in the Rhode founder’s accessories, including matching silk pumps, glinting diamond earrings, and a thin silver bracelet watch.

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Aside from its nostalgia, Bieber’s blossoming dress also referenced a top ‘90s fashion figure: Calvin Klein’s wife, Kelly Klein. Klein was a longtime muse to her designer husband, and actually wore the original dress that inspired Bieber’s look to the 1992 CFDA Awards shortly after its runway debut. Like Bieber, Klein kept her accessories to a minimum to further highlight the dress’s metallic sheen and intricate detailing at the time. Over 30 years later, it appears great minds think alike.

While everyone else has put Carolyn Bessette Kennedy on their mood board in the wake of America Love Story, Bieber has artfully swerved by directly channeling Kelly instead. Klein, played by Leila George in the series, was Kennedy’s friend and championed a similar sort of minimalist style. Though, unlike Kennedy, she had a particular fondness for a metallic moment.

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As for Bieber, her Calvin Klein Collection dress continued her love affair with archival fashion. The star’s amassed a penchant for wearing vintage runway pieces and throwback styles in recent years, from her John Galliano-designed Dior slip dress at Coachella to Tom Ford-era Gucci, 2000’s Versace, and a ladylike Chanel evening bag. Her outing in Klein’s recreated dress continued that vigor, proving again that standout style isn’t limited to just one decade. Indeed, everything old is new again.