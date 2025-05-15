Halle Berry just put the capri pants renaissance on pause in Cannes. Instead, the actor is heralding the return of another controversial pant silhouette from the early 2000s: baggy jean shorts.

Berry, a member of this year’s jury at the Cannes Film Festival, traded her formal red carpet gowns for a pair of low-slung denim cargos while out and about in the resort town today. She wore a pair of jorts (abbreviated fashion speak for jean shorts, that is) that were notable in both length and cut.

Like the capris worn by fashion girls of late, Berry’s shorts finished just around her calves. But the baggier fit differentiated Berry’s shorts from capri pants—they’re a loose alternative to capris, for those casual days when short shorts aren’t on the table, and neither are full-length trousers.

BACKGRID

The star leaned into the relaxed silhouette of her denim bottoms with her styling choices. She paired them with a navy crewneck cardigan, rounded black glasses, and a burgundy handbag and sandals from Bottega Veneta.

Between capris and jorts, there’s a real influx of Y2K bottoms this spring season. Everyone from Bella Hadid to Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa have worn capris of late, and the style is also popular among top luxury brands, too. And while denim shorts never really went out of fashion (cut-off daisy dukes are a staple of many artists’ stage style), Berry is one of the first stars this season to wear jorts so long, they could almost classify as proper pants.

But, the concept of jorts should be approached with caution. To avoid looking like you’re heading to summer camp, take a page out of Berry’s playbook and layer in a luxe handbag or even a pair of kitten heels. If flats are more your thing, perhaps try on some leather penny loafers with an exposed white sock. No matter the choice, the jorts renaissance is clearly alive and well.