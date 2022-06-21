Gucci has helped to define Harry Styles’s personal wardrobe ever since he released his first solo album in 2017. Now, their partnership is reaching a new level. On Tuesday, the house’s creative director Alessandro Michele announced that Styles will act as his co-designer of the eccentrically titled Gucci HA HA HA, “a collection that represents the landing place of an inventive two-person journey” and “synthesis of a friendship. (The “HA,” if you didn’t catch on, comes from the combination of the first leader of Harry and Alessandro’s names.)

“Harry has an incredible sense of fashion,” Michele said in a press release. “The idea of working together came to me one day while we were talking on the phone: I proposed creating a ‘dream wardrobe’ with him, starting from those small oddities that come together in childlike visions.” Styles agreed, and they set about creating their take on 1970s pop style, classic English tailoring and a shared propensity for challenging conventional codes of masculinity. Pieces include a patchwork leather jacket, cheetah-print briefcase, houndstooth bowtie, a new take on Gucci’s beloved fur loafers, and a check suit printed with sheep (a motif that Styles has been known to sport).

Details on when it’ll all be released remain TBD, but no doubt we’ll be seeing the collection out in the wild when it comes times for the premieres of Styles’s two upcoming films, Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. The same goes for his girlfriend, actor and director Olivia Wilde, given her habit of wearing Styles’s merch.