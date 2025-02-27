Irina Shayk Puts a Model Off-Duty Spin on the Big Suit Trend

It’s rare that Irina Shayk gets a break from the catwalk during the chaos that is Fashion Month. But when she does, it’s only right that she would look to those same runways for inspiration. In between shows today in Milan, Shayk put a model off-duty spin on the runway’s baggy suiting trend.

After walking David Koma’s debut Blumarine show this morning, Shayk was spotted exiting the venue wearing an in-charge businesswoman look. Her blazer, with simple lapels and a long, hip-length silhouette, looked like it belonged in the late ’90s wardrobe of a Fortune 500 CEO. Shayk paired her oversize suit coat with matching dress pants that also looked about three sizes too big. The hemline of her pants extended far past her shoes for dramatic effect. A chambray button down shirt underneath and Matrix-esque glasses complete the model’s look.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Celebrities have been embracing big and baggy suits, especially on the red carpet. The tailored silhouette has been a go-to for many actors this awards season, with the likes of Ariana Grande, Elle Fanning, and Nicole Kidman all wearing full suits and ties on the step and repeat. Even Rihanna embraced businesswear to celebrate her 37th birthday last week. But what differentiates those women and their red-carpet-worthy takes on the trend from Shayk’s more casual version boils down to silhouette and styling.

Shayk has always been a huge fan of all-black (she’s been wearing the color almost exclusively this winter in New York) and exaggerated twists on classic pieces like the two-piece suit. But the model’s decision to go without a tie and even baggier than what’s on trend right now makes complete sense. Traveling between shows demands comfort and someone with a schedule like Shayk’s can’t be bothered to fool around with a tie. She has a runway to get to, people.