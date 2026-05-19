As far as model style goes, Irina Shayk is known for her edgy streak. Her wardrobe has pinged between grunge, punk, and rock influences—and no shortage of all-black looks—over the years, both on and off the red carpet. Fittingly, her latest ensemble brought that same dark attitude to spring’s high-flying lace trend—with a distinctly romantic touch.

At the Palazzo Parigi in Italy, Shayk was seen in a fluttering black lace dress. The intricate, blossoming floral pattern was seen across a sleeveless number with a plunging neckline and midi-length hem, layered over matching black lingerie. The model gave the see-through style a slick edge with knee-high black stockings and glossy patent leather pumps, creating a monochrome look in the process.

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

Shayk also enhanced the see-through piece’s romantic texture with classically formal details. Her ensemble was complete with a black leather clutch with gold hardware, as well as a beaded black Dolce & Gabbana rosary. To finish her look, the star opted for a minimalist slicked-back bun and bright red lipstick—a classic beauty staple that’s symbolized romance and a bold attitude through the decades.

The model’s lacy look wasn’t just in tandem with her own edgy tastes, however. Lace has made a recent resurgence back into trend territory. New collections by Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, and Chloé have all utilized the romantic, delicate texture across a swath of styles, from sweeping gowns to floral-trimmed skirts and slips. Whether used as a girlish detail or to create a fully see-through piece, the lace trend has certainly hit the ground running. Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez have all incorporated the textile into recent off-duty looks, while Zoë Kravitz, Kate Moss, Cher, and Cardi B each wore different takes on lace at this year’s Met Gala.

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shayk’s punky take on the trend showed how the traditionally elegant texture can be entirely individual based on its wearer. Through different silhouettes and colors, the sheer material can take on an entirely new context and feel. With an edgy assortment of 2026 outfits that have included a watch-strapped bra, bombshell slits, and plenty of leather, we’re intrigued to see how—and if—Shayk returns to lace again this summer.