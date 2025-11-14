It’s no secret that Irina Shayk loves a funky undergarment. But her latest iteration just might be her funkiest yet. She just stepped out on the red carpet in a Madonna-esque bullet bra and tighty-whities pulled all the way up her waist.

At an unveiling for the 2026 Pirelli Calendar in Prague, Shayk slipped into a look that leaned into the recent bullet bra resurgence. From Luis de Javier’s spring 2026 collection, it centered on a white conical bra and men’s underpants that Shayk wore hiked up her midriff.

While it would have been like the model to wear the set solo, she added a pair of flared black jeans for good measure. They, too, were unconventional as they sat way down on Shayk’s hips and were cinched loosely with a black belt. There were cut-outs in the back for good measure.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Of late, the cone bra has reached a new apex of fashion and cultural relevance it hasn’t experienced in decades. Spurred by Miu Miu’s fall 2025 show, the sculpted silhouette—originally worn in the 1950s and ’60s to create an ultra-feminine physique—has been adopted by stars like Jodie Turner-Smith, Margot Robbie, and Dua Lipa for both formal and casual occasions. Shayk, for her part, has never shied away from showing her skivvies—but she was well ahead of the recent cone bra comeback.

In March, the model headed out for a beach day in Brazil in a not-so-average swimsuit. She wore an extra-padded bra and biker shorts with protruding hips from the designer Duran Lantink. As fate would have it, just a few months later, Lantink was announced as the permanent creative director of Jean Paul Gaultier—the label behind the 1980s resurgence of the cone bra—and showed many iterations of the design for his controversial debut show.

Once again, Shayk has proved that when it comes to undergarments, more is more.