As temperatures heat up, naturally, necklines start to drop. And while the arrival of summer may usher in the unofficial start of tank top season, Iris Law is making the case for extremely low-cut tanks.

In Berlin on Monday for Saint Laurent’s menswear show, the model chose a plunging leather tank from Saint Laurent’s fall/winter 2023 collection. The deep neckline of Law’s top, tucked just a few inches from her mid-length skirt, formed a crescent shape and attached to the back portion of the piece (which, surprisingly, was cut-out free).

The 22-year-old kept her look in line with how it was presented on the runway—a brown leather pencil skirt, black belt, and tights. She did, however, opt for black slingback heels instead of the look’s original brown. Though leather may not be the most ideal fabric for a tank top (or to wear during the summer for that matter) Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello has taken a liking to the silhouette in recent seasons.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images

When she’s not busy gallivanting around Japan, Law has been donning plenty of Saint Laurent on big stages recently. At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this year, she wore a green hooded gown from the label’s spring/summer 2023 collection.

And at the Cannes Film Festival last month, she went with a black mini dress (from the same fall/winter 2023 collection as her tank top) for the Monster premiere. The all black number capitalized on the sheer red carpet craze of late, with an almost completely transparent upper portion accented by lace detailing. Clearly, Law has found her footing on two style fronts: sheer fabric and very, very low cut necklines.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images