It’s safe to say that Jenna Ortega is officially in a new style era. After embracing a gothic edge in her red carpet looks over the past year or so, an aesthetic likely inspired by her role as Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix show Wednesday, Ortega has officially ditched dark hues and over-lined eyes for a more demure ensemble. At the 75th annual Emmy Awards on Monday night, the actress arrived to the carpet in a dress fit for a princess, marking the completion of her style evolution.

Ortega, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Wednesday, took on the red carpet in a beautiful and intricate Dior haute couture gown. The tea-length dress featured a nude caged bodice and skirt covered in embroidered purple flowers and green leaves. Ortega played into the romantic aesthetic of the piece and kept her makeup minimal, opting for a pink lip, and natural glowing skin that showed off her freckles. A pair of nude, sparkling Louboutin heels completed the look. “It's such an art piece, it literally stands on its own,” Ortega said during the E! preshow. “It's a perfect dress to commemorate a special night.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, this choice may seem like a big 180 compared to some of Ortega’s other choices over the past few years, but really, she’s been slowly making this transition to a more romantic style for a while now. At the Palm Springs International Film Festival just last week the actress wore a similarly sweet mini dress from Valentino’s spring 2024 collection. And at the premiere of her new film, Finestkind, last month, she opted for a sheer, structured lace blazer dress, which fits squarely into this new look.

But it’s not like Ortega’s Wednesday era is over. Season two is a go, though it hasn’t started production just yet. Recently, the actress has been working on the Beetlejuice sequel, in which she plays the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz. Clearly, that hasn’t influenced her fashion quite like Wednesday, but maybe when the Netflix show starts filming again, she will ditch the florals and return to her edgy ways.