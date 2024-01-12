Jenna Ortega has established a few red-carpet signatures over the span of her relatively short career. She’s taken a special liking to glittery sheer fabrics, like nearly every Hollywood star, and consistently relies upon edgy, whimsical looks that have largely defined her on-screen roles and personal style. On Thursday evening, though, Ortega substituted her usual barrage of Wednesday-appropriate gothic glam in favor of some bridal white for the premiere of Miller’s Girl.

The actor hit the premiere’s step and repeat wearing a risky minidress from Valentino’s spring 2024 collection. The ultra-high-waisted skirt followed a relatively simple shape— finishing around the mid-thigh area—but things really picked up with the bodice of Ortega’s dress. Instead of having a traditional top, the mini was accented by two flower straps that truly acted more as nipple pasties than a usual red-carpet bodice.

Ortega furthered her embrace of all-white with the rest of her look. She opted for white Christian Louboutin pumps and rounded things out with a beaded bracelet and a satin ribbon choker. Her subdued makeup and loose waves were the perfect understated finish to an otherwise statement-making outfit.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ortega initially posed with a dramatic, longline overcoat from Sentaler but seemed to remove the outerwear piece at some point throughout her time in front of the cameras—and we’re glad she did. The jacket enveloped most of the minidress, which was rather spectacular in and of itself.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Miller’s Girl will see Ortega play a student engaged in a questionable relationship with her teacher, the actor is best known for her darker roles in the likes of The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Scream, and Wednesday—and her personal style has followed. Even when she’s not busy slipping into Wednesday-inspired Thom Browne looks at the Met Gala, she’ll throw in something like sultry Grecian-esque Gucci or tailored couture.

However, like most experienced Hollywood dressers, Ortega seems to be slightly switching up her look to avoid, well, overdoing the whole goth thing. Her most recent appearance came just a few weeks ago for the Finestkind premiere, where she stepped out in a balletcore Adeam dress that was a stark dpearture from her usual stylings. The actor is next slated to attend Monday’s Emmy Awards, where she is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Wednesday—we’ll be eagerly anticipating what she pulls out on the red carpet until then.