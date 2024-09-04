A little over a year ago, Hailey Bieber declared a “strawberry girl summer.” Now, Blackpink’s Jennie Kim seems to be gearing up for her own “strawberry girl fall” with an unexpected statement accessory.

Jennie showed off her latest off-duty ‘fit, a full-on candy apple red moment, in photos shared to her Instagram. The Blackpink star based her look around a graphic baby tee and a leather micro-mini skirt that featured a sleek belt detail. From there, she paired those 2000s-inspired pieces with semi-sheer tights and heel boots—both in a bold shade of strawberry red, no less. She nodded to the summer head scarf trend with a sparkly tinsel accessory that she placed atop a matching baseball cap. Jennie rounded everything out with a natural makeup look that consisted of a pale pink lip and smokey eyeshadow.

Although summer is winding down in a few weeks, it’s clear Jennie isn’t ready to do away with bold red just yet. The shade has been everywhere over the past few weeks, from the Venice Film Festival to style stars like Tracee Ellis Ross who trotted around Alaïa’s new It bag with aplomb. But as much as the color has been making its rounds recently, it really took off back in 2023.

@jennierubyjane

In large part, “strawberry girl summer” turned into a phenomenon thanks to Hailey Bieber’s penchant for exclusively red outfits while promoting her beauty brand. Last August, the model donned a trio of monochrome dresses while in New York, going as far as to style her ready-to-wear with a matching manicure, mini bags, and heels.

It’s also worth noting that vibrant red is not just exclusive to celebrity style. Gucci’s new creative director Sabato de Sarno has coined “Gucci Rosso Ancora” in his collections since taking over the brand. It’s sightly darker and more dramatic than “strawberry red,” yet still very bold.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Since, “strawberry” fashion has largely been replaced with a more muted, refined shade of “butter yellow” that celebrities wore with frequency over the past few months. But, with her latest off-duty look, it won’t be long before Jennie Kim has all of us seeing red yet again.