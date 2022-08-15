Ben and Jennifor Lopez Affleck have touched down in NYC to celebrate Ben’s 50th birthday, and Lopez wasted no time upon her return to her hometown before she immediately got comfortable. On Sunday, the singer was seen out in midtown, doing her best Princess Diana impression in bike shorts as she went on a little shopping spree ahead of her new husband’s big day.

Lopez—who was joined by her newly-appointed stepdaughter, Violet—stayed cool during her excursion, modernizing the casual look made famous by Princess Di by trading in a sweatshirt for a crisp, white button down with oversized sleeves, which she balanced out with a pair of gray, thigh-skimming bike shorts. She then finished off her look with a pair of white, Off-White sneakers, aviator sunglasses, and—like Diana—a Gucci bag, though Lopez opted for the Attache shoulder bag instead of the tote named after the princess.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Missing from the outing was Affleck, possibly because the actor needed a break from the paparazzi. According to Page Six, Affleck “was a little freaked out in Paris” by the amount of attention they received. “This was a whole new level,” a source said, comparing it to, fittingly, Princess Diana’s level of fame. “Ben is used to the flashing lights, but he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami,” the source said. “Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off.”

Of course, Affleck likely should have seen this coming. Back in 2003, the couple postponed (and never rescheduled) their initial wedding due to “excessive media attention.” They explained the situation in a statement at the time, saying, “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.” Almost twenty years later, and they were finally able to seal the deal despite their still-immense fame, but when it comes to media attention if anything, it may have increased in that time.

Shop J. Lo’s modern Princess Di look:

