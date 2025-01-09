Big, baggy professor suits are “in,” but leave it to Jodie Turner-Smith to put her own distinct spin on a trend. The British actress recently appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show in a cropped suit jacket that showed off her toned midriff.

Turner-Smith’s NSFW office blazer featured a shortened silhouette, statement ’80s shoulders, and a criss-cross lapel. She styled the long-sleeve piece with layered dress pants were designed with a built-in belt. Silver pointed-toe heels were the perfect contrast to Turner-Smith’s dark suiting.

Warner Bros. TV/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The classic men’s suit has been a perennial reference for women, both on and off the red carpet, for decades now. But recently, celebrities have taken a liking to oversized dress pants and even more oversized suit jackets: just look to Elle Fanning and Hailey Bieber who both wore similar charcoal gray suits over the past few months. Even top luxury houses are all-in on big, baggy suits. Anthony Vaccarello’s spring 2025 runway show for Saint Laurent was full of them.

Turner-Smith is always willing to break out of the box when it comes to testing out the latest trends, but this isn’t her first time playing around with re-worked suiting. At a July 2023 event in New York, she slipped into a cropped tuxedo jacket that fell just past her bust. On that occasion, she paired her jacket with a sheer lace bra and baggy jeans etched with rhinestones.

As a whole, the jury is still out on whether celebrities are gravitating more towards ab-baring jackets like Turner-Smith’s or the cocoon-like versions seen elsewhere. However, it’s clear both crowds agree that big, baggy pants are a must when it comes to any type of suiting these days.