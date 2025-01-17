Is This Julia Fox's Version of a Make-Under?

Julia Fox, someone who recently wore a chainmail dress with the entire backside cut-out, attended the premiere of her new film Presence last night in a simple menswear suit accented by a patterned blouse. Yes, the actress unveiled a dramatic hair cut and color, but the minimal essence of her look left us wondering: has Julia Fox entered her norm-core era?

Fox, who stars in the Steven Soderbergh A24 horror alongside Lucy Liu and Callina Liang, opted to wear a knee-length blazer and baggy office pants to the Manhattan event. She brought some color to her look with a patterned floral top (naturally, she popped its collar for added effect) and chocolate brown platforms.

It wouldn’t be a true Fox look without something unexpected, however. The actress achieved that this time around through her hair and makeup look. She rocked a coiffed pixie cut in an icy platinum blonde color and bleached eyebrows. The whole outfit was Miami Vice meets David Bowie, with a grown-up version of the “Office Siren” trend sprinkled in there.

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

It’s natural for stars to feel inclined to switch-up their style heading into a new calendar year. But Fox recently underwent a drastic hair transformation just a few days prior to this premiere which perhaps spurred this sportswear moment on the red carpet (is there a better way to show off a new ‘do than in all-black?). The actress chopped several inches off of her shoulder-length hair and documented the process on TikTok. “Immediately regretted it,” she captioned the video.

A scroll through Fox’s red carpet history will reveal some pretty outlandish attire—think dresses made out of saran wrap, see-through corset tops, and even an outfit that used melted wax as fabric. And while most celebrities wouldn’t dare to rock bleached brows or self-cut their hair using kitchen scissors, last night’s outfit was pretty understated by Fox’s standards.

Surely, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Fox completely do away with this style of understated style throughout the course of 2025 in favor of her usual brand of out-there dressing. Or maybe, this is Fox’s version of a whole new chapter.