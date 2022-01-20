Kaia Gerber Continues a Strong Red Carpet Streak in Celine

Over the past year or so, Kaia Gerber has solidified her personal red carpet style. As her career continues to grow and she takes her place as one of the most sought after models currently in the industry, Gerber has separated herself from her contemporaries with her style choices, and her first red carpet of 2022 just proved that. On Wednesday night, the model hosted the LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Party, stepping out in another classic silhouette, which as this point has become her signature.

While others her age are wearing skin-bearing, trendy pieces, Gerber keeps it referential, wearing looks that work on the 2022 red carpet, but could just as easily fit in various other decades. For the event on Wednesday, Gerber opted for a black sequined Celine dress with a pilgrim-esque white collar and cuffs and gold buttons down the front. Gerber complimented the long-sleeve dress with some strappy black heels and a deeply side-parted hair style.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dress is reminiscent of a Miu Miu look Hailey Bieber wore late last year, though while Bieber’s was also simple, the silhouette made it more modern. Gerber’s, on the other hand, has a decisive old Hollywood aesthetic.

Gerber’s pleated dress is the latest in a line of strong, classic-inspired looks the model has worn on the red carpet over the past few months. Of course, there was her Met Gala dress in September, which was a recreation of Bianca Jagger’s 1981 Dior dress. That was followed up by another sparkly Celine, this one a beige slinky garment reminiscent of the Calvin Klein gown Gwyneth Paltrow wore to the 1996 Academy Awards. Gerber kept the streak going into October with a sleeveless Marc Jacobs gown for the DKMS 30th anniversary gala. All of these pieces embody that same classic elegance, but that doesn’t make them boring in the slightest. They’re beautiful looks that point to Gerber’s eye for fashion history, her appreciation for the past, and her smart avoidance of trends. It also gets us excited to see what she’s going to wear next.

Kaia Gerber at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in September 2021 in Celine. Amy Sussman/Getty Images