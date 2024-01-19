Following her extravagant Parisian birthday bash earlier this week, Kate Moss is already back out on the fashion circuit just a few days later—and her daughter, Lila, has come along, too. On Friday, the supermodel and her mini-me took their seats in the front row of Dior Homme’s fall 2024 runway show, though they couldn’t have been styled more differently.

The French brand’s latest presentation was held at the Ecole Militaire in Paris and drew a slate of industry folk, celebrities, and British Royalty in the form of Princess Eugenie of York. Fittingly, the Moss ladies embodied a different type of (fashion) royalty with their show looks. Let’s begin with Kate, who went with the more colorful outfit of the two. She slipped into black leggings and edgy, over-the-knee boots. But it was her sleeveless blouse that was the star here, designed with rows of light blue sequins and paired with a matching turquoise choker necklace. The model showed off some serious arm candy, too, in the form of blinding emerald and pearl bracelets and a gold snake cuff. Though Lila has often re-created her mom’s risky style for major appearances, she looked buttoned-up in the front row in a structured gray coat and velour pants.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 21-year-old kept accessories to a minimum and opted for black pointed-toe boots. In true form, both models kept their glam natural and went with loose, textured hairstyles.

Looking closely, the mother-daughter duo appeared to do a sort of style swap—while Lila’s look was more reminiscent of ’90s minimalism, with some vintage tailoring thrown in, Kate’s outfit was a touch more current in terms of its skin-baring cut and statement design details. The whole thing was a touch ironic given that Kate helped champion ’90s chic during her modeling years, and Lila (who seemed to be channeling that era) has shown an interest in various skin-baring looks that are more on trend. Very Gen Z mom, Gen X daughter, if you ask us.

Let it be known that Kate has gone on record in favor of Gen Z loosening up their style. “They are so prudish nowadays,” she once told British Vogue.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

It has been an action-packed week for the Moss family, who celebrated Kate’s 50th birthday on Tuesday. The iconic supermodel hosted a lavish fête at the Ritz Hotel in Paris, where she was joined by her daughter, Haider Ackermann, Venus Williams, Stella McCartney, and more stars until the wee hours of the morning.

The birthday girl turned heads in a sheer and lace dress that she topped off with a two-toned robe, while Lila looked chic in a slip dress and black overcoat. Although their Dior Homme looks were more subdued, the Moss women have hit all the right notes with their fashion statements this week.