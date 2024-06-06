Katie Holmes’s summer uniform isn’t unexpected—well, that is if you’re unfamiliar with her off-duty game. Yesterday, the reigning Queen of New York City street style, proved that layers never go out of season as she hit the town in breezy, muted separates.

Holmes braved the Big Apple heat with a look that would’ve functioned just as well in the dead of fall as it did on Wednesday. The actress slipped into wide-leg pleated pants that she styled with a matching white tank top. From there, she cloaked her figure in a black trench coat and armed her off-duty look with every New Yorker’s secret weapon: an oversized, keep-all bag. This one with gold hardware. Holmes finished with a pair of trendy almond-toe ballet flats.

While some celebs are gravitating towards seasonally appropriate teensy hot pants or cropped blouses with their street style, Holmes appears content in sticking to her tried-and-true look. Even as temperatures have been creeping up over the past few weeks, Holmes has maintained a very simple formula for her outfits: there’s some sort of roomy trench coat, a pair of breezy trousers, and always a roomy tote bag for good measure. In fact, the actress just so happened to double down on that formula with another look later in the day.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Holmes was seen making her way to an A.P.C. event—she just designed a new capsule collection with the Paris brand—while wearing a full look from the label. Up top, Holmes sported a workwear-style pinstripe shirt jacket that she left unbuttoned. She then slipped into a dark-wash pair of straight-leg jeans and carried her go-to black bag in her arm. Oval tortoise shell shades added even more of a cool girl touch to the outfit as did Holmes’s simple slip-on shoes.

Much like the average New York—and even Rihanna who wore a faux fur coat in the summer heat over the weekend—Holmes isn’t letting the climate stop her from serving up some major street-style moments. Luckily, she can just remove a couple of her outfit’s layers if things get really hot.