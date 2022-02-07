Kendall Jenner Goes Casual in a Funky Sweater and Birkenstocks

New auntie to Baby Boy Webster, Kendall Jenner, took a break from cooing over the latest addition to the Kardashian/Jenner family on Saturday afternoon for a stroll through Los Angeles. The model opted for a slight departure from her normal sleek style, cozying up in a funky cardigan and cult favorite Birkenstocks.

Jenner kept things simple when it came to the base of her outfit—a pair of flare jeans and a white logo crop top. She then mixed up the look with a mutli-colored wood cardigan, and a pair of taupe Boston suede Birkenstock slides. The shoes are highly popular among celebrities—and a recent collaboration with Dior just upped their profile—but Jenner just opted for a classic pair for her walk.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s rare to see Jenner in such a casual look. Yes, the model loves athlesiure as much as anyone else, but if she’s not wearing leggings, one can usually expect the model in The Row or Bottega Veneta. Like many other celebs this winter, though, Jenner has been embracing the country lifestyle, and with that, a wardrobe to match. She spent New Years off the grid with her boyfriend, Devin Booker, hanging in a log cabin and wearing all the comfy sweaters to keep warm, so now it seems she’s just bringing that cozy vibe to LA.

Get the Look