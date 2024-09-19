Even when Kim Kardashian is dabbling in the latest runway trends, she still has a way of remaining quintessentially herself. Yesterday in Calabasas, the Skims mogul went all in on some of Miu Miu’s greatest recent hints (see: the celebrity-favorite briefs) while still keeping it 100 percent Kardashian. Largely thanks to the appearance of her Cybertruck, an all-nude color palette, and a pair of towering PVC heels.

Iterations of Miu Miu’s briefs (meant to be worn slightly exposed and identified by a black label along the waistline) have been a celebrity favorite for the past few years. On the runway, designer Miuccia Prada styles the looks so her models look almost a little bookish and nerdy, but of course, a Kardashian is going to look like a Calabasas princess. Kim kept to her beloved neutrals for the look, with a chocolate brown bra top and matching body-con skirt that went down to her knees. Instead of pairing her skirt with intimates from her own shapewear brand, Kim instead opted for some Miu Mius.

The entrepreneur and influencer went with her classic dewy makeup and sported tousled black hair quite a few inches longer than her last public appearance. For a Kering event during New York Fashion Week, she rocked a chest-length hairstyle.

Kim threw in an even bigger curveball with her footwear choice. She wore a pair of towering PVC pumps designed with a clear ankle strap and a lucite heel. That’s a far cry from the flats and demure kitten heels seen on the Miu Miu runway.

BACKGRID

Of course, Kim is always going to find a way to put her own spin on a trending fashion item. In the case of this outfit, that meant pairing something as hot as Miu Miu’s exposed skivvies with an item that’s been a staple of her wardrobe over the years: throwback clear heels.

Kim’s Miu Miu set continued some of her recent style leanings, too. During a trip to New York City back in August, she slipped into another one of the Italian brand’s hero pieces that had also been worn by Gigi Hadid on the red carpet. Kim paired a butter yellow bandana top with suede bell bottoms and a holy grail Hermés Birkin bag. Just a few months prior, she continued her affection for clear shoes, wearing see-through heels with a rare Phoebe Philo-era Celiné top.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images @kimkardashian INFO 1/2

There’s no doubt that Kim keeps her finger on the pulse of what’s trending in fashion. Even if that means doing so while wearing infamous PVC heels that few other celebrities would dare to touch. But, hey, that’s why she’s an icon.