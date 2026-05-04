Kim Kardashian Casually Steps Out in Vintage Dior and an Ultra-rare Hermès Bag

Kim Kardashian’s appetite for John Galliano’s past Dior collections knows no bounds, and last night the star stepped out to see The Fear of 13 on Broadway in a pale yellow short-sleeved dress from the Dior archives. Her silky style, featuring a floor-length skirt with a sleek thigh-high slit, hailed from Galliano’s fall 1997 ready-to-wear collection for Dior. The piece included an allover floral pattern, spliced by green and blue jacquard satin bands across the bust. Covered in embroidered pearls, a buttoned cheongsam collar (drawing inspiration from the traditional attire of 1930s Shanghai) completed the dress with an ornate touch.

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Ever one for a monochrome color palette, Kardashian laced into a pair of stiletto-heeled sandals in the same pale yellow hue as her archival dress. The style included thin straps that laced up to her knees, forming a sultry cutout effect. A tight, slicked-back updo with a swooping single lock of hair created a minimal beauty look for Kardashian, enhancing focus on her outfit’s color and sheen.

An eye-catching finishing touch to Kardashian’s look came from her handbag: a gleaming Hermès Kellymorphose Sac Bijou Chaîne. The miniature accessory featured a full sterling silver version of the brand’s Kelly bag, complete with a thin chain body. Originally designed by Pierre Hardy in 2021, the style is one of Hermès’ rarest collectors’ pieces, retailing for upwards of $90,000 on the resale market. Like Kardashian’s dress, it furthered her dedication to collecting rare accessories—after all, the SKIMS founder has a large collection of Hermès bags in her wardrobe, similarly to family members like Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner.

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Kardashian’s look, while rare and statement-making, echoed several core elements of her personal style. She’s always loved a single-toned outfit, as well as mixing rare archival fashion pieces with her aforementioned Hermès collection. In fact, this was the latest instance of the star wearing Galliano’s Dior designs. Kardashian first stepped out in a red dress from the same fall 1997 collection in 2019, and has continued to source Galliano ever since. Notable standouts include her spring 2000 blue silk gown from 2025’s All’s Fair premiere, as well as a spring 1998 floral dress worn to celebrate brother Rob Kardashian’s birthday that year.

As the Met Gala quickly approaches, Kardashian’s sure to turn heads again with her latest venture on the red carpet. With this year’s event inspired by fashion’s ties to art and the human form, there’s plenty of references to pull from. Always committed to a theme, there’s no doubt that Kardashian’s next viral fashion moment—vintage or not—is just around the corner.