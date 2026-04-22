It’s been awhile since we were privy to a look inside Kylie Jenner’s closet—that is, until now. On Instagram, the Kylie Beauty founder showed a new glimpse at her expansive Hermès handbag collection, which has made headlines since its first appearances on social media in the mid-2010’s.

This week, Jenner shared a new series of photos while posing at home in a black bra, low-rise pants, and stiletto-heeled Christian Louboutin boots. Her Instagram dump’s mirror selfies spotlit her extensive wall of Hermès bags, filled with Birkins and Kellys in a vast range of shapes, sizes, and colors. Naturally, Jenner kept her assortment color-coded in various sections, from black to pinks, whites, and an array of vibrant tones.

Jenner’s well-documented assortment included a selection of especially rare bags. One core standout was a set of degradè Hermès Himalaya alligator bags, including a Birkin, Kelly, and Kelly clutch—which can retail from $150,000 to $450,000 each. The brand’s woven straw Picnic Mini Kelly, a recent star shape that’s regularly sold out, also popped within the range from its orange leather trim. A subtle standout was additionally found in the Hermès Neige Faubourg Birkin, a small white alligator style with window accents inspired by the brand’s Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré boutique, which typically resales for over $700,000.

Though Jenner’s Hermès collection is certainly expansive, she isn’t the only star in her family with a love for the French brand’s handbags. Matriarch Kris Jenner’s also famed for her vast Birkin collection, which similarly includes a Himalaya Birkin. Jenner’s sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian have also carried a range of colorful and neutral Hermès styles over the years. Another side to the brand can be seen in subtle versions carried by Kendall Jenner, whose lineup includes a brown suede Birkin and vintage red leather Kelly.

Jenner’s Hermès bag collection has frequently been one to watch since its initial debut in her former mirrored walk-in closet. However, with a new spotlight on social media, this reformatted range shows a darker, streamlined approach to the star’s wardrobe. Alongside recent formal appearances at this year’s Oscars and Golden Globes, plus casual moments at Coachella, it’s clear we’re in a new King Kylie era—and her reign is only growing.