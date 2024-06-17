No one knows their way around an LBD quite like Kirsten Dunst. And over the weekend, the actress once again proved the versatility of the classic, simple silhouette during the Critics Choice Real TV Awards in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, which recognizes unscripted and reality television series, Dunst slipped into a black Givenchy look from the brand’s fall 2024 runway show. Her maxi dress was designed by an in-studio team following the departure of Givenchy’s former creative director Matthew Williams in late 2023.

Like many of her LBDs, Dunst’s look featured a timeless cut with some subtle discussion-worthy design details. Up top, a draped scoop neckline flowed into a semi-sheer bodice complete with flashy embroidery. Her dress continued with a curve-hugging skirt that finished off in a high-low hemline. Dunst paired her look with sandal heels, a black thong that peaked through her dress, a tousled hairdo, and a whimsy coral lip.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dunst’s dress first debuted on the Paris runways back in February. The actress appeared to alter the neckline slightly, opting for a less structured version compared to the catwalk look and went for a more summertime open-toe shoe choice.

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dunst, a longtime advocate of elevated red carpet dressing, has been on something of a LBD streak over the past few weeks. During the Cannes Film Festival, where she supported her husband Jesse Plemons’s film Kinds of Kindness, Dunst sported a custom Gucci gown comprised of a plunging neckline and sheer shoulder inserts. For the Civil War premiere earlier this spring, the actress tapped into the coquette craze with a custom Rodarte number. She wore a velvet and satin halter neck gown that was designed with a frilly lace edge along the top.

With so many over-complicating red carpet trends like coquette bows or sheer fabrics, its refreshing to see Dunst approach the subject through such a timeless garment like the LBD. Dunst might not be reinventing the wheel with her black dresses. But, honestly, she doesn’t need to.