Last night Kirsten Dunst proved that there’s nothing quite like a classic little black dress. Or, a classic red lip, for that matter. Dunst showed off an empire waist Rodarte gown during a screening of her upcoming film, Civil War, in Los Angeles. The actress’ dress, from the American label’s fall 2024 collection, was designed with a velvet, high-neck bodice trimmed with ruffled fabric along the hemline. It featured a whimsical satin maxi skirt which finished at the perfect length to show off Dunst’s glittery open-toe shoes.

Dunst has always been a rather glamorous, unfussy dresser on the red carpet, so it’s fitting she wouldn’t add too many bells and whistles to her premiere LBD. Styling was kept rather minimal in the form of Neil Lane jewelry, a slicked-back hairstyle, and the actress’ go-to ruby lip color.

Dunst has been a longtime fan of Laura and Kate Mulleavy’s Rodarte (they even designed her wedding dress), but the brand has been on a recent hot streak. Just a few days ago, Kendall Jenner showed off a plunging Easter dress that, like Dunst’s, was more about cut than over-the-top decoration. There’s power in re-inventing the wheel, but there’s also something to be said for staying true to the classics—something Dunst is extremely well-versed in.

Aliah Anderson/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Naturally, the actress continued to show off her signature brand of Hollywood glamour as she jumpstarted her Civil War press tour late last month. Dunst sported a powder blue princess gown from the Paris-based brand Dice Kayek to attend the film’s London premiere.

There’s been much talk about themed dressing on the red carpet—from Zendaya to Kristen Stewart—but Dunst seems to propose something entirely different with her two looks. No, she’d probably never go all in on method fashion for this particular film where she plays a wartime photojournalist. Instead, the actress and her stylist Samantha McMillen have gone back to what simply works: a little bit of fantasy, a bold lip, and some very, very elegant dresses.