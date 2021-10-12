While filming Netflix’s The Power Of The Dog, Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch weren’t on friendly terms onset — but that’s because they were so immersed in their tumultuous characters. Still, the two stars were all smiles at the BFI London Film Festival as they attended premiere of the contemporary Western thriller, written and directed by Jane Campion (They, In The Cut). Even though the film’s difficult subject matter, which she described as “looming” in a Deadline interview, Dunst’s dress and makeup were resplendent and full of life for her return to the red carpet after her second child, James, was born in March.

Dunst wore a full-length green gown by English designer Erdem, printed with his signature bouquets and flora. It’s from Erdem’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection and features wide box pleats, which strengthened the breezy silk and kept it looking exceptionally tailored as she worked the red carpet. The keyhole neckline and matching printed sash add visual playfulness, along with her cherry red satin pumps. The designer is a favorite of Dunst — she sat front row at his fanciful H&M collaboration show, and has previously worn his designs at public events.

As for beauty, she kept it simple with a subtle smokey eye, long eyelashes, and a bright tomato red lip. Dunst’s styled her hair into a side-swept bob for classic glamour, with a subtle wave for a contemporary touch.

Her look is stunning, but there’s also a solemnity to it that reflects the movie’s uncomfortable storyline. Dunst plays Rose Gordon, who is engaged to George Burbank, played her real-life partner Jesse Plemons. Portraying Phil Burbank, George’s brother, Cumberbatch maliciously inserts himself into their relationship, driving Rose to despair through manipulation and emotional abuse. “Benedict’s character is a looming figure who slowly infiltrates Rose’s brain and gaslights her,” Dunst said, while noting Rose’s complexities. “She kind of does it to herself, too, in way. It didn’t take much...She starts strong but he does so much to intimidate her until eventually she becomes an alcoholic.” The movie is receiving Oscars buzz, and will be released on November 7 on Netflix. See more photos of her look below.

