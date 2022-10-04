While it’s been a few months since we’ve seen Kristen Stewart out in public, it was pretty much a given she would step out for the Chanel spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week. The actress has been associated with the brand for almost a decade, and has become a staple in their front row. And on Tuesday, that’s where she could be found, next to her fiancée and rocking a bold new hairstyle.

The last time we saw Stewart was in June, for the New York premiere of her film, Crimes of the Future. At that time, the actress had medium-length, blonde hair with dark roots. But if you were expecting a blonde Stewart to walk into the Chanel show, you would have probably missed the actress, who attended the event with a whole new hairstyle—a short, mullet-like look with choppy bangs and layers framing her face in a deep brown hue. The new style is courtesy of Stewart’s longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, and was actually done for Stewart’s latest project, Love Lies Bleeding, where she portrays a bodybuilder. Fans who follow Stewart closely, then, will likely be familiar with the cut, which she’s actually had for awhile now, and also showed off at Demi Lovato’s birthday in August.

For many, though, the hair change-up was a surprise. Stewart showed off her new ‘do for the photographers outside the Chanel show, posing in front of a collage of black and white images featuring iconic moment in Chanel’s history, some of which included Stewart herself. For the show, the actress, per usual, put her own edgy spin on the Chanel aesthetic, pairing a classic tweed mini skirt with a pinstripe logo sweatshirt and combat boots. When she sat down for the presentation, she added a pair of red-tinted sunglasses to complete the look.

Virginie Viard’s latest collection was likely a fun one for Stewart to take in. As Vanessa Friedman of the New York Times pointed out, the actress’ influence on the collection was palpable. While the classic tweed suits and ladylike mini dresses were there, they were joined by a whole lot of shorts of various fabrics and lengths, cropped sweatshirts, and an abundance of sheer. It’s possible Viard was inspired by the mini shorts she designed for Stewart for the 2022 Oscars. Likely, Stewart is already eying some of the new pieces for her next red carpet appearance.

