It’s normal for an actor’s style to become influenced by the characters they portray, and it can often be a delight when a press tour becomes a bit of an extension of a film’s costuming. Think Blake Lively’s parade of suits while promoting A Simple Favor, or Lady Gaga’s Gucci excess last year for her various House of Gucci events. What’s a bit more rare, however, is when an actor seems to be influenced by a movie they’re not even in, which brings us to Kristen Stewart’s latest red carpet look.

The actress is busy promoting her new film, the gory horror, Crimes of the Future, which was praised by audience members at the Cannes Film Festival (or at least those who could make it through the graphic movie without walking out). Of course, a Kristen Stewart red carpet moment is synonymous with a Chanel red carpet moment, as it’s hard to remember the last time the actress attended an event in any other brand. For Thursday night’s event, Stewart grabbed a piece from the brand’s recent resort show, but her resulting look, suggests that Stewart and her stylist, Tara Swennen, were influenced, not by Crimes of the Future, but by another highly anticipated upcoming film—Elvis.

For the Crimes premiere, Stewart wore a black, sequined-covered jumpsuit with Chanel logo buttons down the front. In classic Stewart fashion, the actress made the piece her own, undoing the top few buttons to add a bit of skin to the otherwise covered up look, just like she did with another jumpsuit from the collection at a Cannes photocall the week prior. Paired with Le Silla stiletto boots, a teased updo, and a popped collar, the result is like a modern day Elvis, and we can’t help but think Stewart may break out in a rendition of “Jailhouse Rock” at any minute.

In fact, Stewart seems to be embracing the Elvis influence even more than the star of the film. Austin Butler has clearly been embracing the vintage style of his character’s time, but doing so in a more subtle way, with exaggerated collars and wide-leg pants. Stewart, meanwhile, is ready to hop on the stage in Vegas.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images