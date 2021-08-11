Kylie Jenner just celebrated her birthday, and for longtime fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians who’ve watched her grow up on TV, it’s hard to believe she’s already 24. Naturally, she celebrated with an extravagant party (the family is famous for them) and wore one of her most exquisite looks this year — a backless green knit top and matching skirt. And it just so happens that the designer, Namita Khade, is already a Kim Kardashian-approved fave, making Jenner the second sister to wear to the experimental knitwear student.

Jenner’s top features subtle chain halter straps with a wide scooped squared neckline, and ties in the back with four knit ribbons. The long matching ankle-length skirt hugs her figure beautifully; really, the entire design looks as though it was crafted for Jenner’s own figure. Indeed, Khade confirmed on Instagram that Jenner’s outfit was custom, and all of her pieces are made by hand.

In a recent Vogue interview, Khade explained that she loves watching people wear exquisitely snatched outfits. “You see the way people [change] when they wear something sleek and the way that they feel,” said the Central Saint Martins fashion student. “[There’s a] confidence, that feeling of freedom, and having no boundaries with what you want to put on your body.” Jenner certainly looks confident in the photos, echoing Kardashian’s sultry power pose in Khade’s freshwater pearl knit dress. She hasn’t yet graduated, but Khade certainly already has fans in one of the most famous families in the world.