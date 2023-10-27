Kylie Jenner Twinned With Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber for a Leather-Clad Girls’ Night Out

Call them Kylie’s Angels. Kylie Jenner is recruiting her famous friends (and family) to help her promote her new affordable luxury fashion line, Khy, and lucky for her, many of her closest pals just so happen to be models making them the ideal walking advertisements for the brand. On Thursday night, the youngest Jenner was joined by her sister Kendall Jenner and pal Hailey Bieber in matching head-to-toe black, faux leather Khy looks as they headed out to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica for a girls’ night out.

The trio was joined by many others from Kylie’s usual crew for a night celebrating the launch of Khy which provided the dress code for the evening. While Kylie lead the pack in a faux leather zip-up halter top and motocross-style pants, her sister slipped into a form-fitting strapless midi dress which she paired with tights and black pumps from The Row. Meanwhile, Bieber arrived in the same faux leather mini dress Kylie wore to Kim Kardashian’s birthday last week styled with a turtleneck top underneath to give it her own personal touch.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Now, if we told you these three were dressed up as characters from The Matrix, off to an early Halloween party, you’d likely believe us. And we won’t be surprised if Jenner—who always goes all out for the holiday—incorporates pieces from Khy into her official costume. They’d certainly be great for an homage to Pam Anderson’s Barb (and unlike anything you’d buy at Spirit Halloween you can actually wear them again). But then, the 26-year-old beauty and burgeoning fashion mogul might be less inclined to paint her brand in a campy light. Because in reality, if any one of these three stars were paparazzied solo, they would just look like another celeb embracing the ever-popular all-leather look. It’s only when they’re all together that they appear to be attending a themed event.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, lots of content was captured throughout the night, including a TikTok of all her friends at dinner in their slick Khy looks set to the classic “These are my ladies” sound from the 2007 animated film Surf’s Up. In addition, Jenner took to Instagram to wish Khy a happy birthday posing with a multi-tiered cake topped with strawberries and roses.

@kyliejenner

Jenner’s line will be released November 1 online, featuring 13 pieces, including many of the faux-leather ones we’ve now seen on her and her friends. The first drop was co-designed by Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl of the Berlin-based Namilia and will range in price from $48 to $198. That means all you and all your friends can also have a Matrix-inspired night out together very soon.