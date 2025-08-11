Kylie Jenner rang in her 28th birthday the only way she knows how: with on-trend fashion, great food, and an even better guest list. On Sunday, the Khy founder marked the occasion with an intimate Malibu gathering and a sunset dinner that was equal parts high-glam and laid-back California cool.

Kylie, sharing a glimpse of the fête via Instagram stories, slipped into a decidedly toned-down outfit compared to her previous birthday celebrations—remember the fuchsia mini she wore for her 21st and the backless, vintage 2000s JPG she wore in 2023? The model wore an off-the-shoulder lace top that featured gathering and Boho ruffles. She paired the sheer piece with matching bottoms and Christian Louboutin pumps. Minimal glam—a swipe of blush across the cheeks, a nude lip, and a casual bun hairdo—completed the ensemble.

Naturally, Kylie’s guests—which included her older sister, Kendall Jenner, and close friend Hailey Bieber—also came dressed for the occasion. Bieber continued her embrace of the polka dot Renaissance, wearing a ruched mini dress in black-and-white. The Rhode mogul accessorized with drop earrings and her “Lemontini” phone case. Kendall, who hosted the birthday dinner for Kylie, chose a one-shoulder beige dress and matched her sister with slicked-back hair and natural makeup.

@kyliejenner

@hannahlogann

Before the evening get-together, Kylie had a special mom moment with her daughter Stormi, 7, who presented with another birthday cake. Jenner’s beau, Timothée Chalamet, was notably absent from the intimate festivities as he’s currently in Budapest, Hungary, filming Dune: Part Three.

Kylie’s birthday festivities weren’t short on rule-breaking style—she wore an itty bitty bra and plunging, low-rise trousers for her “last Friday as a 27-year-old”—but her lace dinner look proved that the model is on a different fashion path of late. While she’ll wear her fair share of second-skin club dresses and bra-first skirt sets, this softer, lace birthday look hints at a new fashion turn—one fit for a 28-year-old.