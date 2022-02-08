On Tuesday night in London, Lila Moss managed to do what some would have believed impossible: She drew more attention from the cameras than Kate Moss. (The supermodel happens to be the 19-year-old model’s mother.)The pair stepped out to show support for the elder Moss’s boyfriend, Nikolai von Bismarck, who just published a fashion photography book. Its title, The Fendi Set, happens to accurately describe the evening’s unofficial dress code. Leave it to Lila, who’s been wearing Kim Jones’s designs practically since birth, to stand out the most.

With a bulky blazer, tight-fitting dress, teeny bag, and statement heels, the teen resembled And Just Like That…-era Carrie Bradshaw minus a couple of decades. The latter part is no jab at Carrie (or SJP); we just can’t imagine her joining Lila in taking a hemline to Dua Lipa levels of ultra-short. While it provided a couple more inches of coverage, Lila’s baggy blazer only accentuated the extent to which she braved the wintry weather with bare legs.

Photo by Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M/GC via Getty Images

Photo by Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M/GC via Getty Image

With the spring 2022 fashion weeks just around the corner, it’s looking more and more likely that Moss will make a runway appearance in the weeks to come. As for who will make such a casting coup, we have a hunch. Moss has only walked four shows since making her catwalk debut in 2020, all but one of which were Fendi.