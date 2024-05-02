Lily-Rose Depp, a sanctified Chanel Girl since birth, is revamping French Girl style one exposed midsection at a time. Today, the rising actress brought a 2000s flair—and her washboard abs—to the Paris brand’s resort 2024 catwalk show held in the port city of Marseille.

Depp brightened up a relatively cloudly Thursday afternoon with her show look. She started her outfit with a low-rise, multi-color flower skirt from Chanel designer Virgine Viard’s Metiers d'Art 2023 collection. Instead of styling the mini with a white t-shirt like Viard did, Depp opted for a chopped bodycon black shirt with a scooped neckline and three-quarter sleeves. The actress accented her mini skirt and top with a pair of the brand’s signature kitten heels and black cat-eye shades. She tied in the pinks of her bottom with a brightly-colored shoulder bag and rounded everything out with gold earrings, cuffs, and rings. Per usual, glam was kept simple in the form of dewy skin, a matte nude lip, and tousled bombshell waves.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As the daughter of Karl Lagerfeld muse Vanessa Paradis, Chanel basically runs in Depp’s veins. The actress, known for her mostly sheer and early-aughts wardrobe, has been a longtime ambassador for the French brand. But, perhaps unlike other ambassadors, she isn’t afraid to bring her own flair to Chanel’s signature pieces. Or, mix and match runway pieces as she pleases. Even when she’s decked out in the brand’s preferred tweed fabric, she’ll mix in something like a see-through lace bra for some extra oomph. And, she’ll even dip into the maison’s historic archives for the ultimate red carpet look like she did at the Cannes Film Festival.

Today, Depp managed to stay true to her own wardrobe—she’s never met a low-slung mini skirt she doesn’t love—while also mixing in a few Chanel-isms that would make her mom proud. And when you have abs like these, why not show them off?